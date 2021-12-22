Barrymore recommends Cardi B how to dream “without meat”

This is the exercise routine with which Drew Barrymore stays ‘fit’ at 46

Cardi B and her four-step routine for smooth skin at the AMAs

While it is true that social networks have become a somewhat swampy terrain when it comes to talking about certain themes and haters’ favorite habitat; They can also become a very useful tool to answer some questions or even ask for recommendations on something. And, precisely for that reason, Cardi B wanted ask your followers if they knew a good substitute for meat.

As you well know, the singer and winner of a Grammy, has declared to maintain and follow, on multiple occasions, a flexiterian diet. That is, a feeding where they are consumed, mostly, vegetarian food, combined with occasional consumption of animal products, including meat. With this announcement, everything indicates that Cardi B wants to take the step to be vegetarian or even vegan.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In fact, the artist herself wrote that she wanted make the leap to veganism but that he loves the taste of meat, “Are vegan meat substitutes similar to meat or not really?”, he wrote on his networks seeking opinions from his followers. However, what the artist did not have is that it was Drew Barrymore herself who answered her.

The actress, known since her childhood for her roles in ‘ET The Extraterrestrial’ and currently for presenting her own program ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, which follows this feeding type and that, on more than one occasion, she had declared herself a true follower of the singer, I do not hesitate for a moment to answer her with a clearly euphoric tone that Yes. “I have the answer to your dreams without meat,” Drew replied to the twitter comment by Cardi B, followed by a lots of tips and recommendations of vegetable meats. A comment where, as a true fan, I drop a: “PS I LOVE YOU”.

Specifically, Barrymore recommended that you opt for a meatless super protein and of sustainable origin of the brand Quorn which has become, according to the brand, “is one of the most natural ways to eat fiber” with that flavor similar to that of meat. In fact, the interpreter made it known to her followers that she had sent the singer a Christmas basket with a wide variety of meat-free products, but with its characteristic flavor so that she will try them and be encouraged to start this type of diet.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io