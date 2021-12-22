Banxico will start 2022 with another jump of 50 basis points in its rate: analysts – El Financiero

The most recent move in monetary policy at Banco de México (Banxico) changed the entire analyst landscape for 2022.

The majority of those consulted by Citibanamex anticipate that the central bank’s Governing Board will approve an increase in its reference rate at its meeting on February 10, aiming for it to be 50 basis points.

“After the surprise hike of 50bp in Banco de México’s policy rate last week, analysts in the latest edition of our Citibanamex Expectation Survey adjusted their expectations towards higher increases in the benchmark rate going forward,” said the group. financial in the report of his last survey of 2021.

88 percent of the institutions consulted estimated that the movement will take place in February, with “a narrow majority” betting on a half-point increase.

The median of estimates for the rate at the end of 2022 now stands at 6.63 percent, considerably above the 6.25 percent in the fiscal year of the previous fortnight.

The last survey of the year included the first rate forecast for the end of 2023. The median estimate was 7 percent, with a minimum of 6 percent and a maximum of 7.75 percent.

Banxico surprised last week with a 50 basis point hike in its interest rate, which now stands at 5.5 percent. Analysts had expected an escalation of 25 basis points, but the central bank said it was rushed by inflationary pressures.

Despite the new expectation, the outgoing Governor of Banxico, Alejandro Díaz de León, declared Tuesday that the Governing Board is not willing to commit to a cycle of hikes of 50 basis points.

More inflation, less growth

Experts surveyed by Citibanamex worsened their outlook for both economic growth and inflation.

The consensus raised its expectations for inflation at the end of 2021 to 7.66 percent, up from 7.30 percent the previous fortnight. For 2022, his forecast rose to 4.16 percent, from 4 percent.

The expectation for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell to 5.6 percent, from 5.7 percent in the previous fortnight, marking the fifth consecutive survey in which the outlook for 2021 worsens.

For 2022, analysts project growth of 2.8 percent, a decline after holding it at 2.9 percent for a full month. By 2023, the consensus expects GDP to expand 2.2 percent.