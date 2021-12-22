Balance: from rock to pop, these are the 10 best Uruguayan albums of 2021 – Tvshow – 12/22/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

enter with your username and password.

In a year in which references such as Laura Canoura, Ruben Rada or No Te Va Gustar made successful albums, in which voices such as Miranda Díaz or Camila Sapin settled pending accounts and in which the harvest of EPs came loaded, the selection of the best Uruguayan albums of 2021 it was crossed by independence and the feminine.

Releases, confirmations and returns are part of this list that, in no order of priority, brings together the 10 albums that most interested this chronicler in these 12 months and what else they say about the current state of the national song.

wolf girl “What someone’s life lasted”

After two years of enthusiasm, conquest and remarkable growth in a scene prone to brief phenomena, Wolf Girl released his first album, How long someone’s life lasted. Between references to Jaime Roos, Hilary Duff and Natalie Portman, the album captures the renewed sound of an indie group with classical influences, which draws inspiration from pop culture, existential angst and irony to play with the possibility of seeing the world through through other eyes and offer a conceptual narrative. There are festival refrains (“Ser el mundo”), climatic melancholy (“No soy yo”) and new voices (that of guitarist Camila Bustillo in “Hannah M.”, that of keyboardist Chane Pérez in “Romcom”) that they come together to say, out loud, that Wolf Girl has to prove that it is much more than a coincidence.

luis angelero “Far”

The solo debut of Luis AngeleroAfter years as a member of the band Boomerang, he exists in the same universe as Niña Lobo’s album despite the generational difference and the starting point of their paths. The guitarist and producer detaches himself from the britpop backpack and exploits a syncretism between contemporary pop and national songwriting, on which he builds his own house with a marked personality. And that, the personality, is what makes Far one of the richest jobs of 2021: out of the shadows, Angelero uncovers himself as a solid singer and confirms himself as a talented songwriter. The combination of the neo-marching truck “I have you by the side” with “Questions” and its cinematic chorus are a great moment.

The one of Rodra (Lucía Rodríguez) is another debut that makes this a year, despite everything, fermental. To the smoke It is an album dominated by an almost animal irreverence: in the diversity of phrases and tones, in the sung word and the spoken word, in the breaths and shouts, there is a beast that moves between songs where the emotion, the generated effect, it is more important than structure and neatness. The album is a pastiche of rock, jazz, funk, hiphop techniques and an author’s stamp that proposes a more physical experience than a purely sensorial one. It is a very good album.

looked severino “Una (a disc in chapters)”

Lucia Severino She is a worker of Uruguayan song, one of those artists who without sneaking into festivals or the rotation of the most popular radio stations, perseveres and refines a style that is too many things at once. A, the album that premiered in chapters, is the reward for that merit. Through four groups of themes, he traverses his wide palette of sounds in a more concrete way, allowing him to conduct all the energy of a piece at once. A It thus becomes a material for detailed production, which first indulges in rhythm, then intimacy, experimentation and finally the song itself. Although the four chapters are precious, the warmth of the second and the song “Afloat“Are a very high point.

killer peyote “Serial”

The main challenge of Killer Peyote it was, its members had said, finding the current voice of the band that began in the nineties and that had not shown new material for 23 years. Serial He gets around that obstacle like an adult who looks back with the pride of having done things well, but with the satisfaction of having changed. Ten letters tinted by a slang tribune find their spaces in musical bases that balance on the edge of metal, without losing sight of the traditional rap imprint. Perhaps because the production is in charge of a “peyote”, Juan Campodónico, all the pieces of the puzzle fit together in a genuine way. That and the entry into the studio of a couple of extra members (Bruno Tortorella, Matías Rada) allow us to conclude that Peyote, the 21st century, suits him well.

papina de palma “This could be the signal”

In the five years since its debut Decisive moments, Papina de Palma dedicated himself to the reversal project Hugs are decisive moments, and then released the EP What I found looking inside. The way in which she developed as a producer, executive and artist, between both instances, provided her with a determining security for This could be the sign, which just came out. From independent publishing and the right decisions, here Papina embraces the maxim that less is more, moves away from the axis of romantic love and embarks on new adventures, generally made with guitar, voice and small, punctual arrangements. To the extent that it collects songs that had been playing in live shows and even one made for Lack and Rest, this album sounds like the end of a stage, in a way. And if so, it is a beautiful farewell.

diego gonzález “Days of fire and ghosts”

Elegance is, perhaps, the word that best fits the second album of Diego Gonzalez. That of Days of fire and ghosts it is an elegance of a cut-out silhouette of a gabardine in an evening urban landscape: it has just rained and the last rays of the sun, which play with the reflection of the still wet street, feel like a renewed hope. This is how this dozen songs run through the fine work of the same producer of How long someone’s life lasted, Guillermo Berta. His name is key to understanding the process that González carried out between One, an eclectic debut, and this album much more focused and accurate search.

barbara jorcin “If I sing it’s because I can”

In the year he broke into rock as an addition to Eté & Los Problems, Barbara Jorcin She showed how far she can go supplied with a piano and her voice. If I sing it’s because I can reflects a notorious evolution in relation to its initial Indigo, marked by the loss of innocence in the lyrics, and by the appearance of percussion in the musical field. Tinted with a feminine sensibility, the album is crossed by three facets: the empowered and political; the vulnerable and a more humorous one. Jorcin plays with different characters to show an interpretive potential that is consolidated as a strength.

You have to endure the first push of the new album Minimum (Valentina Fraga). With “La Emperatriz” and “Escombro”, the pungent-sounding rocker draws the lines of a manifesto that challenges those who listen to it, and goes out for everything. “What are we deciding? What are we ignoring? What are we holding? What are we doing? The proposal of Empress It is that: it envelops you, it catches you, it hooks you and right there it hits you with everything it has. The next time they tell you that the rock you no longer have anything to say, you can recommend this album.

Cach doll (Damián Cacciali) is a member of the Minima band and that is why the world is a handkerchief, to his Deck of cards It was produced by Luis Angelero, the one that appears higher in the list. It is a provocative album from a pop of naive, pink and sensual appearance. Doll’s songs speak of fluidity, sexuality and gender constructions, while inviting to dance on the floor and to look inward to see what else there is that we have not yet met. The keyboards of the eighties and the cumbia villera are in a place where the bizarre is the norm and where Dani Umpi (who appears in “Coca and Menthos”) Could be a kind of spiritual guru to follow in a restless procession.