Are they back on stage? Mel C assured that the Spice Girls want another reunion

U.S-. Thanks to the latest statements from Mel C, fans of Spice Girls they regained their hopes of seeing the iconic group on stage once again. The member formerly known as Sporty spice assured his followers that he is “constantly” in communication with Melanie Brown, Geri halliwell Y Emma bunton for the band to come back.

Mel C was present in The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and guest host Howie Mandel asked the artist if there is a chance that the Spice Girls come back. “We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows on the UK islands two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creativity was incredible. We had a great time, “replied the singer.

“But we have to go back. Because we love America. Our fans here are incredible, “he added. Mel C. In a recent interview Chisholm said that after the success of the 13-date tour in the United Kingdom in 2019, Spice Girls were planning to do a new tour and even said that he hoped that Victoria beckham want to join them if there is a next time.

“At the moment, it’s just the four of us. We are working in Victoria. It is possible that at some point he gets caught up in the idea, “he said. Mel C. But nevertheless, Beckham He expressed that he has no intention of returning to the world of music. “It took a lot of courage for me not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again. I prefer to focus on my family and my company. Now I am 45 years old and I am very happy to be the woman that I am, ”said the model in 2019.

In October the Spice Girls they threw Spice 25, a deluxe edition of the group’s debut album in honor of their 25th anniversary. “The plan beyond this is to get out when it’s safe, when we can. The difficult thing is that there are so many artists who want to go out, and there are a limited number of venues, so we are all lining up to say, ‘I want to! I want to! “”, He explained Mel C.