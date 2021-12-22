Apple will begin production of the next iPhone SE 3 these days

Production of the next iPhone SE 3 to be launched in 2022 begins

One of Apple’s flagship products that has been a fundamental pillar in attracting new customers in recent times is the iPhone SE. This small, but powerful model of the iPhone it is about to receive a third version and its production could begin these days.

For months past, rumors of the arrival of a third version of Apple’s cheap iPhone began to gain traction. Now, what we know about the iPhone SE 3 is that it is very close to arriving, well expected to be launched during the first months of next year.

And even though no new design features expectedYes, there is certainty that it will arrive with the technology of the newest iPhone, in addition to an update of components that make it more powerful and functional with the new iOS features. With all this, iPhone SE 3 has entered production.

The iPhone SE 3 in production

According to a report from MyDrivers, a source from the main supply chain has confirmed that Apple is about to start trial production of the iPhone SE 3.

This does not mean that the final version is already ready., since the company would still have a few months to make the necessary adjustments and discovered thanks to the results that of this small production considered as “routine”, because in terms of model there would not be much to change, something that would facilitate the final mass production .

At the moment, the mold of what could be the iPhone SE 3 would already be entering production during the next few days. This part of the process could be defined as the “pre-release” version, which decides how many and which of the rumors come true or are changed at the last minute.

This iPhone SE 3 is part of the list of products that Apple will launch next year according to the predictions of the best analyst of the company. It is a matter of time to discover what this iPhone has prepared to remain one of the most sought-after devices by users.

