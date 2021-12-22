Apple prepares to mass produce it with a planned launch date of early 2022 according to new data

It seems like Apple you want to get your third-generation iPhone SE ready for the wheel before dismissing 2021. New data obtained from MyDrivers indicate that the company would already be doing the first production tests, a step prior to its mass production.

The date is the only thing the iPhone SE 3 rumors agree on

MacRumors reflects the news of the Chinese media, which is betting on a launch of the ‘iPhone SE 3’ at the end of March 2022. That period is usually the one chosen for Apple’s spring launches, and could be accompanied by more products. DigiTimes also reported today on the next production of the 27-inch iMac, without going any further.

This iPhone should be a boost in the sales of these terminals around the world: it is the cheapest model and it is the one that millions of users with basic needs usually choose. Rumors keep contradicting: Some say it will retain its compact design and Touch ID button, and some say it will adopt the shape and size of the iPhone XR / 11.

We will have to wait to see how the rumors evolve, but everything fits if we look back and review the release schedule. The iPhone SE it is renewed approximately every two years, and touch one of these renovations in spring 2022.