Antonio Rodríguez leaves Chivas de Guadalajara and joins the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro

Jesus Godinez became days ago the first loss of Chivas de Guadalajara for the next one Closing 2022. Gael sandoval followed in his footsteps and headed for New Zealand on one of the most exotic adventures for a Herd player in recent years, and the casualty chapter continued with the departure of Antonio Rodriguez to the White Roosters of Querétaro.

‘Toño’ was on the rojiblancos’ departure list after the club informed him that a new destination was being sought after the new role of Raúl Gudiño in the team. For Michel Leaño ‘Gudi ‘became undisputed and they considered that Rodríguez’s’ shadow’ might not sit well in the locker room.

The newspaper Milenio advanced the information and in this way the Gallos are reinforced with two elements of Chivas for the next tournament. “The Sacred Rebaño lent Toño Rodríguez to Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in what will be a new adventure for the Guadalajara goalkeeper.”, reads part of the note that was published this Tuesday, December 21.

The reporter Jesús Hernández also referred to the fact and published through his social networks the departure of the goalkeeper. Rodríguez did not have all of it with him in the past Opening 2021 after the rotation in the arc he proposed Victor Manuel Vucetich and the subsequent injury that kept them off the grounds for several months.

The last match in which Toño hung up his gloves was on August 19 when Chivas faced him Lion. Querétaro will become the fifth team of the goalkeeper in Liga MX after his previous steps through León, Lobos Buap, Tijuana and the Flock. His debut took place in the Liga de Ascenso with the colors of the Red Sharks of Veracruz.