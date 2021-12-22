Animals that are the stars of Instagram – Prensa Libre

In the list of the 10 animals with the most followers, whose first four places are detailed in this space, it still appears in fifth place Grumpy, the cat – @ realgrumpycat—, famous for his grumpy expression, despite the fact that he passed away in 2019. His account is still active, sharing funny memes and stock photos of this feline who is fondly remembered by 2.7 million followers .

Whether for the poses full of tenderness, their outfits, costumes or adventures, these animals are the stars of this social network. Their fame allows them to generate huge fortunes with each post. According to Market Watch, a platform that provides financial information and marketing data, an animal with more than a million followers can generate US $ 14,000 per post. To this figure we must add the profits derived from the merchandise with its image.

Jiff Pom @jiffpom

Jiff He is a miniature Pomeranian, born in Illinois, USA, who has 10.4 million followers who are touched by his bear face, his impeccable outfits or adorable costumes that make him look even more likeable, always sporting well-groomed fur. He is so famous that he has made red carpet appearances at different entertainment events. Diane Keaton and Shawn Mendes are some of his famous fans. Appearing in the Katy Perry music video, Dark Horse, catapulted him to fame on social media. It holds three Guinness World Records for being the fastest walking dog on two legs.

Juniper @juniperfoxx

Undoubtedly, Juniper She is the best known red fox in the world, for the happiness that her face expresses in each of the photographs that can be seen on her Instagram account, which has 3 million fans. She was rescued at five weeks of age from a fur farm, so she genetically has no aptitude to live in the wild. Now she lives in an adoptive family that adores her, along with other animals that live in her home: the opossum. Mushroom, the dog Moose and the foxes Elmwood and Fig, whose adventures are posted on the social network. She is so famous that her story has been translated into a book.

Doug @itsdougthepug

The most famous pug on this social network has been photographed with personalities such as Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber or Demi Lovato. He won the People’s Choice award in 2019 and 2020 awarded as Animal Star. As if that were not enough, the 9-year-old dog, who lives in Tennessee and adopted in 2012, has also appeared in music videos such as Swish swishby Katy Perry, and Irresistible, by Fall out boy. His Instagram account, with 4 million followers, is packed with fun content. His best-selling book has also been published: Doug the pug, the king of pop culture.

Nala @nala_cat

This Siamese-Persian cat with big round blue eyes who lives in New York, USA, was adopted from a shelter in California in 2011, when she was a puppy. “Since I saw her that day, I knew I should adopt her. I started posting pictures of her to share with family and friends, ”says her owner, Varisiri Mathachittiphan, who never imagined how famous her cat would become. It is considered the most popular cat on Instagram, which is why it was recognized in 2020 with the Guinness World Record for being the cat with the largest number of followers on that social network – 4.4 million.

