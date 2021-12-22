Angelina Jolie left Brad Pitt because she drank a bottle of alcohol almost every day

One of the most famous actors in the world turned 58 on Saturday, December 18. It is about Brad Pitt, one of the most coveted actors in the film industry, who has managed to win the hearts of his fans for several generations.

Her beauty and attractiveness remain largely intact, despite the personal difficulties she has had to overcome in recent years. His controversial divorce with Angelina Jolie and his painful period of alcoholism have not harmed the actor’s career, who is in an excellent moment when releasing a new film called “The Lost City.”

Before starting the divorce process with Angelina Jolie, the actor starred in several controversies due to his alcoholism, since it was common for the actor to drink a bottle of alcohol a day, a fact that did not go unnoticed by the media or by his family. The actor confirmed, later, that his problem with alcohol was one of the triggers for his separation with Angelina: “I gave up everything except drinking when I started my family, but even last year there were things that I was not trying: I was drinking too much . It became a problem. I am really happy that half a year has passed (without consuming alcohol), which is bittersweet, but I am in control of my actions again ”commented the Oscar winner.

The actor has confessed that he has completely purified his body of alcohol with the help of cranberry juice and sparkling water. Despite enjoying having a wine cellar, he prefers to admire it before consuming another bottle, since he had to attend rehabilitation to overcome his addiction to drinking: “For me, this period has consisted of paying attention to my weaknesses and my failures, and assume them ”, he indicated in an interview for the magazine ‘GQ’.

Alcohol abuse was not the only reason for the impending separation, as his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, sued him for child abuse, taking one of their children to trial to testify against him. In addition, three years ago, Angelina Jolie accused the actor for not paying child support, adding an extra topic to the long list of accusations after the couple’s separation. On that occasion, the “Maleficent” actress presented a series of legal documents before the Supreme Court of the city of Los Angeles, where she requested the payment of 50% of the expenses of her children, and a retroactive one as compensation for the time where the actor did not pay child support.

After several years of legal battles and lawsuits from both parties, a judge ruled in favor of Brad Pitt and granted him a regime of joint custody of his children. Despite this small victory, the entire case has not been closed, as there are still several lawsuits and requests to be processed; demonstrating that this mediatic divorce has left millionaire profits for their lawyers, since both have come to pay more than a million dollars in professional fees to their legal advisors.