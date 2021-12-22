Andrés Iniestra was not taken into account in Pumas and has a new team for Clausura 2022

The winter transfer market continues with important movements towards the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League. Such is the case of Andres Iniestra, who was not taken into account in Pumas UNAM after returning from your loan in FC Juárez, Y in the last hours he was officially introduced in his new team for next year.

After playing 84 games with the National University jersey, the ‘Lobo’ was loaned to the Braves for a year in early 2021. In the Guard1anes Closing 2021 was considered in the team and played 14 games, but with the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti his participation fell to three games in the Grita México Apertura 2021. In the Border and CU they decided that he will not be part of the team, but in the last hours he made sure to wear a new shirt.

This Tuesday, Andrés Iniestra was announced as the new signing of Atlético de San Luis, a team with which he has already started training under the leadership of Marcelo Méndez. Through their social networks, the Potosinos published a video of the 25-year-old element with glowing statements regarding his future at the club.

“It makes me a club with a very beautiful history, with a great fans, I have had to play here when I was on the rise and in the first division. The fans are very good and noble for me. The club has grown a lot, they have a great project, they are betting on a great squad and the truth is that I am very happy to be here“, expressed the Wolf.

And continued: “Personally, I would love to make a career at this club. What I have been able to see plus what I have been able to feel in previous years I like a lot, I would like to be able to make a career here. Group goals matter more to me. This group deserves to fight important things and be in the Liguilla“, expressed the Wolf.