Andrés Iniestra goes to Atlético San Luis and will not play with Pumas

Seconds were never good … the maxim that governs the world of cinema was followed at the foot of the canyon in the offices of Pumas. The university students did not want to agree to the return of Andres Iniestra and the midfielder becomes part of the Athletic San Luis, thus becoming the second reinforcement of the Potosinos.

Iniestra spent the last two seasons in the ranks of the FC JuárezHowever, in its second stage, and under the command of ‘Tuca’ Ferreti, the ‘Lobo’ did not find the expected regularity and those of the border did not want to make use of the purchase option that weighed on the assignment that they signed with Cougars.

In Ciudad Universitaria there was speculation with his arrival for the next Closing 2022, but from the Auriazules offices they did not want to cover the projection of footballers such as Erik Lira or Leonel Lopez, who became essential in the midfield orchestrated by Andres Lillini.

From there to Iniestra’s option was losing strength until this Tuesday, December 21, San Luis made his arrival public despite the fact that the footballer was already training with the rojiblanco team. La del Lobo is the second incorporation of the Potosinos after the arrival days ago of Rubens Sambueza.

The UNAM youth squad adds a new club to his curriculum during his time in Aztec football. In addition to Pumas, Iniestra has also ‘made life’ with Yucatan deer in Liga de Ascenso MX, Bravos de Juáres FC and now with the Athletic San Luis at the Closing 2022.