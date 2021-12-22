Analysis of mental health in medical students

Luciana Nechifor, president of CEEM.

Attention to mental health of future doctors is one of the priority issues on the 2022 agenda of the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM). This was assured by the president of the platform, Luciana Nechifor, on the set of Medical Writing, where he anticipated that the study had been prepared Dabe, together with the Spanish Society for Medical Education (Sedem), whose results show that 89 percent of those surveyed stated that they had no ideas about self-harm, although the rest (11 percent) recognized the suicidal ideation to varying degrees.

A figure that, according to the authors of the research, published in the journal Plos One, indicates the “urgent need” to establish precautionary measures and improve students’ access to advice, care and treatment to help them overcome this problem.

In addition, a 41 percent of the Medicine student presented some symptom related to depression. In this regard, it has been found that 17.6 percent had mild depression, 13.2 percent had moderate depression and 10.2 percent severe depression, all the percentages being higher among women.



Percentage of anxiety among medical students

These results, extracted from surveys of a total of 5,216 students from the 43 medical schools in Spain, show that 24.7 percent of the students had high anxiety at the time of the survey, while 21.5 percent had high levels of anxiety on a regular basis. The percentage of women with anxiety trait was significantly higher than that of men, although no significant differences were observed between students in different years of their career.

In addition, 36.8 percent of the participants had a burnout high, defined as high scores in two of its components: exhaustion and cynicism. In this case, the percentage of high exhaustion did increase progressively from the first year (23 percent) to the sixth (45 percent). Regarding the levels of empathy, 18.8 percent of the participants presented high levels of empathy. The percentage of women was significantly higher than that of men.

The depression was significantly related to the anxiety trait, exhaustion and empathy, so that people who had signs of depression had higher levels of anxiety and exhaustion trait, but lower levels of empathy. On the other hand, the anxiety trait High was significantly associated with depression, anxiety state and exhaustion, so that individuals with high anxiety trait had higher levels of these three variables.