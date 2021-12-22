An afternoon-night of movies at the Cineforo

The Nowhere Inn; Don’t look up Y Stay still! There are three films that will be screened this December 22 in the Cineforo Room, located on the floor minus 1 of the General Rectory building of the University of Guadalajara.

The performances begin at 4:00 p.m. with the film production Stay still!by Elisa Mishto. In 90 minutes you will know the story Julie, a radical who spends most of her time in a psychiatric clinic of her choice. Agnes is her new tutor and she always wants to do the right thing.

Stillstehen (Stay still! in German) successfully participated in the 37th Munich Film Festival in 2019; at the Max Ophüls Preis Film Festival, and the Achtung Berlin Film Festival, among others.

Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet and Cate Blanchett are part of the cast of Don’t look up (Don’t look up) by director Adam McKay.

Its projection is on December 22, two days prior to its transmission on the Netflix platform.

Don’t look up It is about two astronomers who go on a media tour to warn humanity of a deadly comet that is on its way to collide with Earth. The world’s answer: So?

The function of Don’t look up It is at 6:00 p.m.

St. Vincent sets out to make a documentary about his music, but when he hires a close friend to direct it, notions of reality, identity, and authenticity will become increasingly distorted and bizarre throughout. The Nowhere Inn, a mockumentary American comedy and suspense documentary made by Bill Benz, an editor and director, known for Portlandia.

Opinions on the film are mixed. Filmaffinity gave it a 5.5 out of 10; Tomatazos site rated it 60%, while Sensacine Mexico gave it 3.1 / 5.

The Nowhere Inn It is screened this December 22, at 9:00 p.m.



