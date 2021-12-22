America announces its casualties for the Clausura 2022

America has begun to move its pieces for next year. There were not only movements in the female box, in the male one a loan was also announced.

Las Águilas in the Liga MX Femenil they remained in the semifinals after being eliminated (5-2 overall) against the runners-up Tigers

Arizbeth Ramos, Daniela Flores and Ximena Ríos are the casualties that announced this day; however, the followers continue to demand reinforcements.

In the manly box, which will still have more ups and downs, the central defender’s loan was announced, Ramon Juarez, to Atlético de San Luis.

In the morning the arrival of the steering wheel was made official Sebastian Cordova to Miguel Herrera’s Tigres.

