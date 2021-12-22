All the secrets of the original trilogy before seeing ‘Matrix Resurrections’

The fourth installment of the saga Matrix It has been practically mired in total secrecy before landing this Wednesday, December 22, in Spanish cinemas. Eighteen years have passed since Matrix Reloaded Y Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003, four years after Matrix (1999) became a benchmark of science fiction of the new century with some of its scenes of struggle and defiance of natural laws widely emulated, becoming an element of popular culture.

The original trilogy was directed by sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski, while Matrix Resurrections It has been carried out by Lana alone. Before seeing what Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have in store for this virtual world, we suggest you learn a little more about the secrets of each film.

The first film of the trilogy Matrix it was released in 1999 and was a total success of critics and public worldwide. It also won four Oscars: editing, sound, visual effects and sound effects. Keanu Reeves played Neo, a programmer who entered true reality guided by the rogue agent Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and the leader of the resistance to machines, Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne).

Take the blue or red pill. Follow the white rabbit as Alice. Dodge bullets like the best contortionist. Learn martial arts in a jiffy. And above all, believe that you are ‘The Chosen One’ who will save humanity from the invisible but terrifying dictatorship of the machines.

The term “Matrix”, as an information network, first appears in William Gibson’s 1984 book Neuromancer, a novel that is considered a landmark science fiction novel about Case, a cyberspace hacker who is pursued. In Matrix there are biblical references: in addition to Neo’s role as the figure of Jesus Christ, Morpheus assumes that of John the Baptist (who awaits the coming of the Messiah) and Cipher, that of Judas, who betrays Neo and his disciples.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves modeled with Unreal Engine 5 Epic games

The first thing that caught the eye of viewers were its amazing special effects. The most talked about was bullet time, that froze time as Trinity prepared a lethal kick or Neo squirmed to escape a bullet. This technique, based on numerous strategically placed cameras and chain, is now very common in sports broadcasts.

The first thing that caught the audience’s attention was its amazing special effects

The film stands out for showing the concept of whether the world around it is real or fictional; especially from the ideas of Plato’s cave myth, an allegory about living believing that the unreal and false is the truth. Through the idea of ​​the rebellion of the machines, the Matrix explores not only a competition between human and machine, but also shows a degradation of the human being to the same level of things or machines.

In the trilogy, human beings are instrumentalized by machines in the same way that human beings use machines in reality. The green hieroglyphs representing the simulated universe of the Matrix are upside down letters, numbers, and characters from the katakana alphabet, one of the two syllabaries used in Japanese writing.

Still from ‘Matrix Reloaded’ Warner Bros

In 2003, the sequels were released, which in their original title were called Matrix Reloaded Y Matrix Revolutions. Curiously, the last two were filmed at the same time, but released a few months apart, taking advantage of the success of the first. However, it must be said that they left a bittersweet aftertaste and fell far short of the original film.

Matrix Reloaded was nominated for the Razzie Awards for worst director. In it Neo, Morpheus, Trinity and the rest of the crew continue in the fight against the machines that have enslaved the human race. Now more humans have been awakened and are trying to live in the real world. As they increase in numbers, the battle draws closer to Sion, the last royal city in the world and the center of human resistance.

Keanu reeves and Hugo Weaving in ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Warner Bros

Matrix Revolutions It placed us before a war that breaks out on the surface of the Earth as machines invade Zion. Where Reloaded meant life, Revolutions aims for death. The film was also nominated for a Razzie for worst director.

To avoid any theft or plagiarism, the original cans of both films were sent to theaters under the names Caddyshack 2 and The Replacements. According to Forbes estimates, they accumulated between the three a total of 103,547,200 tickets sold in the United States alone. In total, they raised more than 1.6 billion dollars worldwide, with a budget of 360 million.

The original trilogy had a budget of $ 360 million and achieved a theatrical gross of more than $ 1.6 billion.