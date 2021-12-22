All the premieres coming in January

Disney, through its platform Star + wants to start 2022 with everything, and has already announced the premieres that will arrive in January. With the last season of This is Us and the premiere of Hit monkey, Marvel’s New Animated Series, Hopes To Gain New Subscribers

The most anticipated releases of Star +

This is Us (sixth season)

Between the premieres most anticipated of Star +, there is the drama series This is Us, which has moved the audience with a story full of drama and emotion.

The sixth and final season will premiere on January and it will give a closure to the history of the Pearson family, which has developed over decades, following the evolution of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore); and his triplets Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

New Amsterdam (third season)

The third season of the team of doctors and nurses, comes to the screen of Star + the 19 of January 2022. We will see how Max and his team seek to rebuild the health care system during the global pandemic.

Breeders (second season)

As for comedy series, among the premieres highlights for 2022 are Breeders. We will return to see the difficulties that Paul and Ally go through in their relationship, along with the complex upbringing of their children, and the economic problems of day to day. It will premiere on 5 January (one new episode per week).

Original Latin American premieres for Star +

Insania (first season)

From Brazil comes this series of Star +, where we will see the story of Paula, a scientific police officer who is admitted to a mysterious psychiatric clinic after a family tragedy.

Star +

Madness, suspense and mystery are the main elements of this new series that will premiere on the 26th of January.

Star + exclusive series and films

The Con (first season)

The Con, is a docuseries that tackles the most unusual crimes and scams. It tells the stories of people cheated on by promises that turned out to be too good to be true. From emotional hoaxes to cyber scams, this interview-filled series will keep you glued to the screen when it premieres on April 5. January.

The Premise (first season)

BJ Novak, arrives at Star + to discuss the most controversial current affairs. Each episode addresses topics such as gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social networks.

This original series will be one of the premieres from January in Star +, precisely on the 12th of that month.

Award-winning Ridley Scott plunges into 16th century France to tell the story of a woman who is willing to risk her life in the service of truth.

This film is based on true events and will star Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver, and has a release date of 19 January.

Hit Monkey (first season)

Marvel

Between the

premieres

that Star + will perform together with Marvel, is the first season of Hit monkey. This animated series from the house of superheroes tells the story of a Japanese snow monkey, who is possessed by the ghost of an American assassin, and will seek revenge through the underworld of Tokyo.

This original series can be seen in Star + from the 26 of January.

The Office (complete series)

Star + will have the entire series in its catalog The Office, one of the most awarded comedies of recent times. It is about the behind-the-scenes of the life of a group of people who work in a paper supply company.

The series can be seen from 26 January on the platform Star +.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (complete series)

Star +

Star + will have in your catalog January to the longest running comedy on American television. This story centers on four friends who own and operate a bar in South Philadelphia and try to maintain the balance of power between their businesses and their friendship. It will be on the Disney-dependent platform, from January 12.

These are the

premieres

from Star +, to start January from 2022 with the best productions.

