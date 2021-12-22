All the news you can see on Movistar TV in January
There is barely a week left to welcome 2022. That is why we are going to have many news on Movistar + television. The operator wants to start the year with a lot of humor, original documentary series and a good dose of new series. In addition, we can have access to all the content of Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney + depending on the offer that we have contracted with Movistar.
Movistar highlights a series of novelties to start the year such as unpublished film titles “Stardust” or “In he Earth”, Raphael’s documentary series “Raphaelismo” and the epic outcome of the saga “The discovery of witches” and various documentaries premiere as “Green Planet”.
New movies on Movistar
January is going to be a very full month where Movistar wants to start the year with a lot of rhythm and humor. Stars such as Vin Diesel, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodríguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Salva Reina, Charlize Theron, Ana Polvorosa, Ryan Reynolds, Carolina Yuste and Robin Wright, among many others, stand out. They will be the protagonists of the different blockbusters that we can see on Movistar + from January.
Between the featured movies we have:
- Who are you traveling with? From Saturday January 1st.
- The other bodyguard 2. Since Friday the 7th.
- In a wild place. From Saturday 8.
- Sevillanas from Brooklyn. From Friday 14.
- In a New York neighborhood. From Saturday 15.
- Spirit – Indomitable. Since Friday 21.
- Fast & Furious 9. From Friday the 28th.
In addition to these titles, we cannot forget about the unpublished cinema of Movistar that for several months comes with monthly news. These are films that have not been seen in cinemas and that we can see on Movistar + for the first time. In the month of January there is a must-see drama set in times of COVID, One of the David Bowie stories, Korean animation and some romance to start the year with the films not released in theaters in Spain.
- Stardust. Since Tuesday 4.
- John and the hole. Since Tuesday 4.
- In the Earth. From Sunday 16.
- Help. Since Tuesday 18.
- The true North. Since Tuesday 18.
- The house of rabbits. Since Tuesday 25.
- An affair with Figaro. Since Sunday 30.
News in series
In addition to films, several series also arrive at Movistar + in January. Among them stands out “Raphaelismo” a documentary series Original by Movistar + that comes after the success of “Lola”. The documentary has the direct involvement of Raphael himself. His family RLM and Universal Music Spain.
These are all the series that come to Movistar + in January:
- Silent Witness. From January 3
- Raphaelism. Since January 13.
- The discovery of witches (T3). From January 14.
- Billions (T6). From January 24th.
Documentaries to watch in January
Perhaps one of the most outstanding documentaries is the blockbuster of “Planeta Verde” with which we can see a plant world never seen before thanks to new filming technologies. 6 episodes in which we will be able to visit countries such as the United States, Costa Rica, Croatia and northern Europe.
In addition, the schedule of documentary premieres on Movistar + is completed with these premieres:
- 50 years of Sesame Street. From Sunday, January 2. Two episodes.
- Hawking: beyond science. From Thursday, January 13.
- Universe. From Wednesday January 13th. Five episodes.
- Manuel Carrasco. From the beach. From Friday, January 14.
- Captains of Zaatari. From Thursday, January 20.
- Damon Albarn: A Modern English Tale. From Friday January 21st.
- Attica. From Thursday, January 27.
- The Swell Season. From Friday, January 28.