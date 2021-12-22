All the news you can see on Movistar TV in January

January is going to be a very full month where Movistar wants to start the year with a lot of rhythm and humor. Stars such as Vin Diesel, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodríguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Salva Reina, Charlize Theron, Ana Polvorosa, Ryan Reynolds, Carolina Yuste and Robin Wright, among many others, stand out. They will be the protagonists of the different blockbusters that we can see on Movistar + from January.

Movistar highlights a series of novelties to start the year such as unpublished film titles “Stardust” or “In he Earth”, Raphael’s documentary series “Raphaelismo” and the epic outcome of the saga “The discovery of witches” and various documentaries premiere as “Green Planet”.

Who are you traveling with? From Saturday January 1st.

The other bodyguard 2. Since Friday the 7th.

In a wild place. From Saturday 8.

Sevillanas from Brooklyn. From Friday 14.

In a New York neighborhood. From Saturday 15.

Spirit – Indomitable. Since Friday 21.

Fast & Furious 9. From Friday the 28th.

In addition to these titles, we cannot forget about the unpublished cinema of Movistar that for several months comes with monthly news. These are films that have not been seen in cinemas and that we can see on Movistar + for the first time. In the month of January there is a must-see drama set in times of COVID, One of the David Bowie stories, Korean animation and some romance to start the year with the films not released in theaters in Spain.

Stardust. Since Tuesday 4.

John and the hole. Since Tuesday 4.

In the Earth. From Sunday 16.

Help. Since Tuesday 18.

The true North. Since Tuesday 18.

The house of rabbits. Since Tuesday 25.

An affair with Figaro. Since Sunday 30.

News in series

In addition to films, several series also arrive at Movistar + in January. Among them stands out “Raphaelismo” a documentary series Original by Movistar + that comes after the success of “Lola”. The documentary has the direct involvement of Raphael himself. His family RLM and Universal Music Spain.

These are all the series that come to Movistar + in January:

Silent Witness. From January 3

Raphaelism. Since January 13.

The discovery of witches (T3). From January 14.

Billions (T6). From January 24th.

Documentaries to watch in January

Perhaps one of the most outstanding documentaries is the blockbuster of “Planeta Verde” with which we can see a plant world never seen before thanks to new filming technologies. 6 episodes in which we will be able to visit countries such as the United States, Costa Rica, Croatia and northern Europe.

In addition, the schedule of documentary premieres on Movistar + is completed with these premieres: