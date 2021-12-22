All or nothing! Why is Christmas so special to Mindy Kaling?

U.S-. There are only a few days to Christmas Y Mindy kaling he knows. The actress is a fan of the festivities, but now that her children are at the ideal age to enjoy these times, the screenwriter wants to create truly special traditions for her 4-year-old daughter Katherine and 15-month-old son Spencer from who has not revealed the identity of his father.

In order to celebrate the holidays properly, Mindy kaling believes that it is necessary to have a well decorated home. For this reason, the actress did not beat around the bush when it came to decorating her own home, which she turned into a winter wonderland so that her children can feel part of the North Pole. But despite the wide variety of festive pieces, the production company is not entirely satisfied with the result.

“The problem with my love of Christmas is that the house is not big enough for all the Christmas things out there. There are like garlands and wreaths and there are Advent calendars and a huge tree and a tree skirt and stockings. It’s like the whole house is filled with Christmas and we have poinsettias. The house has become a haunted house, but as for the Christmas season, “he explained Kaling.

Now that your daughter is of a suitable age, Kaling revealed her excitement for finally getting to meet “Santa Claus” at the mall. “The kids are young, so this is the first year my daughter can get it, you know, and then we see Santa at The Grove. It was fun. At 7:00 PM they throw artificial snow. You go there and it’s snowing. It’s really special and she loves that, ”said the actress.

But nevertheless, Kaling believe that the best memories will come the morning of Christmas, when the tree is full of gifts. “The moment (Katherine) wakes up, it’s like, ‘My gifts!'” The actress joked. It’s been a great year for the screenwriter, who recently made the list. Women in Entertainment Power 100 from The Hollywood Reporter after focusing on the projects of his production company Kaling International.