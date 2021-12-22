Alert, Santiago Solari: Real Madrid sets its eyes on a Club América figure

With the transfer market on the move, Club América could lose one of its main stars heading into the 2022 tournament, being a big loss for Santiago Solari.

Strikers Drafting December 22, 2021 12:32 hs

2021 has been a year of great frustrations for Club América fans, who had to see how their team was left empty-handed in all national and international competitions.

Despite the arrival of Santiago Solari as coach, history could not be reversed in his favor, so defeats in important Liguilla and Concachampions matches continued to be a custom.

With the intention of reversing this situation in the following year, the DT prepares what will be his ideal team and knows that he will have to get rid of some figures to raise money, as happened with Sebastián Córdova, who was sold to Tigres UANL.

Although Las Águilas need economic income, in the last hours a rumor emerged from Spain about Real Madrid’s interest in repatriating Álvaro Fidalgo, who knew how to become one of the figures of the Azulcrema team in this last semester.

The former Merengue is not in the portfolio as transferable, but in any case he could leave if Florentino Pérez decides to disburse a large amount of money. That is why the possibility of returning to Europe is great.

However, there have only been a few informal probes by the player and nothing has been done officially, so his signing is still in the evaluation phase. Will it be his moment to shine in La Liga?