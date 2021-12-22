Agreement to postpone revocation of mandate ‘suspends human rights’, say court deputies | Document

The constitutional controversy presented by the Chamber of Deputies against the agreement of the National Electoral Institute (INE) that temporarily postpone the consultation to revoke the mandate scheduled for April 10 of next year, points out that the decision of the electoral body “suspends the exercise of human rights.”

The president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber, Sergio Gutierrez Luna, released the appeal filed before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) because it is a matter of general interest, as explained in his account Twitter.

“The contested agreement suspends the exercise of human rights, without following the formalities provided for it at the constitutional and conventional level, as is the right of citizens to participate in the revocation of mandate processes “, says the resource.

He argues that the decree that reformed the Constitution in matters of popular consultation and revocation of mandate establishes that this type of exercise “They will be covered based on budget availability for the current and subsequent years.”

In this sense, it mentions that the legislation on the matter mandates the INE to make the corresponding budgetary adjustments and that the expenses derived from the consultations “They will be covered with the assigned and subsequent budgets.”

Therefore, it considers that the INE is subject to the existing budget availability and The consultation is not conditioned “on an institutional guarantee of budget sufficiency, as falsely claimed by the Institute in its contested Agreement ”.

The document clarifies that no body of the Mexican State has a guarantee of budget sufficiency of the characteristics alleged by the INE. “Only the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, the Circuit Magistrates, the District Judges, the Counselors of the Federal Judiciary and the Electoral Magistrates enjoy institutional guarantees of irreducibility in their remuneration,” he points out.

The appeal points out that legislators approved a budget of 19 thousand 736 million pesos for the INE, an amount higher than the 18 thousand 827 requested by the agency and in which the consultation was already scheduled.

It considers that the agreement approved by the INE “It constitutes an invasion of the constitutional powers of exclusive competence” of the Chamber of Deputies. It details that the Institute does not have the power to postpone the mandate revocation process, which violates the principle of legality by attempting to evade constitutional obligations and established in the Federal Mandate Revocation Law.

In addition, it mentions that an administrative agreement “It cannot be under any circumstances a legitimate source of restriction to the exercise of a political right such as participation in the revocation of mandate processes ”.

The Chamber of Deputies asks the Court to leave the contested agreement unsubstantiated and for the INE to continue with the organization and development “of all the activities of the mandate revocation process until its conclusion.”, with the budget already approved by the legislators, with the corresponding budget adjustments that the Institute has to make.

Consult the constitutional controversy presented by the Chamber of Deputies:

On Tuesday afternoon, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutierrez Luna, reported that he presented a constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), against the decision of the INE.

The deputy pointed out that “with the powers conferred on me by the law as President of the Chamber of Deputies, I have presented a constitutional controversy before the SCJN, against the agreement issued by the INE in which it suspended the democratic exercise of revocation of mandate”.