After calling him a “person of color”, Keanu Reeves responds to the media

United States.- Keanu Reeves recently responded to the discussion that has to do with his ancestry and why there are people who call him “person of color“.

For those who do not know, the ancestry of the actor on the part of his father is very diverse, since Samuel Nowlin Reeves is Canadian and was born in Hawaii, but comes from a Chinese family, so the famous one is of Asian descent.

For this reason, many tell the actor that he is a “person of color.” For those who do not know, in the United States, this term does not refer to the complexion of the skin, but rather to those who have a different origin than white European.

Regarding this, during an interview for NBC News, Keanu stated: I don’t know if I agree with that title. But I do NOT disagree with it. My relationship with my Asian identity has always been good and healthy. I love her. We have grown together ”.

He is not the only one who is involved in this controversy, as several media also cataloged Anya- Taylor Joy a woman of color, this because she was born in Argentina and all Latinos are considered a “person of color”, however, she said that, although she is Latina, she is a white woman.