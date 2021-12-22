Achievement of Plaza Catedral is a message to the film industry

“I congratulate Cathedral Square , the first Panamanian film in the history of having reached the Oscars as a semifinalist “, were the words of Ramon Martinez , head of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, by joining the celebration of Panama by having a film very close to achieving an Academy Award nomination.

Minister Ramón Martínez, who participated in RPC Radio’s New Year’s Eve Special, adds that this recognition of Plaza Catedral is synonymous with the growth of the film industry. “We want to take the opportunity to send the message to the entire film industry of the world that they look at Panama, as an exemplary and ideal country for filming. ”

The Panamanian film Plaza Catedral is part of the 15 semi-finalist productions of the Oscar Awards, in which only two Latin American productions appear. On February 8, 2022, the five films nominated for the Best International Film category will be announced.

From the @MICIPma I reiterate all our support in order to continue developing Panama as the

Cinematographic hub of the region.

Film productions in Panama

In recent years, foreign productions have increased in Panama. In 2021 alone, five films were recorded, according to Minister Ramón Martínez, who recently also had the opportunity to talk with actor Vin Diesel, in the Dominican Republic.

“We have a very active promotion of Panama as a center for foreign filming, so the perfect opportunity to speak with Vin Diesel, who is a film producer and actor, and talk to him about the advantages and benefits that our country has”Martinez said.

Minister Martínez added that next year the growing wave of filming continues in Panama “and they will be making themselves known.” He stressed that many times these filmmakers do not want to reveal where they are filming the films until they are in the process of finishing them.

One of the most popular productions in the last year was Suicide Squad, which was filmed in the Old Town of Panama and in the city of Colón, where technical staff and actors also participated.