Abuelito hires spectacular advertisements: look for the love of his life – El Sol de México

And you don’t talk to your crush just for fear of success. In Texas, the story of a man who ordered the placement of a spectacular announced pointing out that I was looking for a partner to spend the rest of his days by his side.

Jim Bays, 66, moved to Texas About six months ago, and since then she hasn’t found a chance for long-term love. So instead of settling for dating apps or talking to someone woman at Supermarket, decided to go big.

Look for someone to chat

Now, all the drivers moving down the Highway 29, about 27 miles northwest of Austin, you will see the smiling face of Bays looking for a good woman who is between 50 years old “to talk, walk and share mutual affection,” says the large ad that accompanies her photo and a phone number.

According Jim has made known in interviews, the idea came to him while driving to Texas, and then months later when he saw a billboard for sale that he decided to put to good use.

“I’m an older guy and here I am. I’m busy with my business, and I don’t know what a woman is up to when I happen to meet her at the store or at the gym, ”he said. Bays.

Up to now, Bays has gone to at least five appointments after his announcement. Although he says there hasn’t been much chemistry with the women he’s dated, he says he’s optimistic.

A busy man

According to what you have shared, Bays It has been married and divorced twice, he has five children between the two marriages, the youngest is 12 years old. “I get better with time,” he says.

Bays spends most of his time building houses. She admits that the job requires her to be away from home for a long time, but she tries to work piecemeal and take breaks between big projects.

When asked to describe his perfect woman, Bays he joked that “Jennifer Aniston not bad”. What if Jennifer Aniston does not get to see the poster Texas, Bays He says he is looking for a woman who is “acceptably attractive” and someone who likes to listen.

