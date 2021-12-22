Abuelito hires spectacular advertisements: he is looking for the love of his life – El Sol de Tampico

And you don’t talk to your crush just for fear of success. In Texas, the story of a man who had a spectacular advertisement posted stating that he was looking for a partner to spend the rest of his days by his side went viral.

LOOK FOR SOMEONE TO TALK TO

Jim Bays, 66, moved to Texas about six months ago, and since then he has found no opportunity for long-term love. So instead of settling for dating apps or talking to some woman at the grocery store, he decided to go big.

Now, all drivers moving down Highway 29, about 27 miles northwest of Austin, will see Bays smiling face looking for a good woman who is in her 50s “to talk, walk and share mutual affection,” says the great ad accompanied by your photo and a phone number.

As Jim has made known in interviews, the idea occurred to him while driving to Texas, and then, months later, when he saw a billboard for sale that he decided to put it to good use.

“I’m an older guy and here I am. I’m busy with my business, and I don’t know what a woman is up to when I happen to run into her at the store or at the gym, ”Bays said.

So far, Bays has gone on at least five dates after her announcement. Although he says there hasn’t been much chemistry with the women he’s dated, he says he’s optimistic.

A BUSY MAN

According to what he has shared, Bays has been married and divorced twice, he has five children between the two marriages, the youngest is 12 years old. “I get better with time,” he says.

Bays spends most of his time building houses. She admits that the job requires her to be away from home for a long time, but she tries to work piecemeal and take breaks between big projects.

When asked to describe his perfect woman, Bays joked that “Jennifer Aniston is not bad.”

And if Jennifer Aniston doesn’t see the Texas poster, Bays says he’s looking for a woman who is “acceptably attractive” and someone who likes to listen.