A woman in the US receives a bill of $ 550,000 after admitting her son to the hospital (despite having health insurance)

The AdventHealth health care system sent a bill for $ 550,124 to a family after Dorian, the baby to whom Bisi Bennett gave birth prematurely, had to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for almost two months. a hospital in Orlando (Florida, USA), local media reported on Tuesday.

In November 2020, the woman, who had seven months pregnant, She had a strong contraction and when her husband took her to the hospital, the little one was born in the private vehicle. When they saw that he was not crying, they were frightened and the man stopped an ambulance that was passing nearby, which took them to the medical establishment.

“It was still connected to me by the umbilical cord when the two of us were taken to the hospital,” the mother explained. “They cut the cord and the last I heard was ‘He has a pulse.’ I cried tears of relief,” he added.

What happened?

Until his organs matured, Dorian required highly technical respiratory and nutritional care that saved his life. During your hospital stay, you also received laboratory, radiology, surgery, cardiology, and audiology services and treatments.

Even though the little was admitted until January 7 of this year (during 56 days) the woman was not worried about the expenses because she had health insurance contracted at AssuredPartners, the company she works for.

AdventHealth’s automated billing system estimated that the baby’s care expenses amounted to $ 660,553, indicating that $ 550,124 was “the responsibility of the patient.” Along with the bill sent to the Bennett family, an installment plan of $ 45,843 per month was offered for one year.

“The system fails the patient”

Apparently this was a bug. In 2020, Dorian was covered by a UnitedHealthcare plan, but in January 2021, the woman’s company chose UMR as its health insurer, a change Bennett reported to AdventHealth. Due to poor communication between the companies, none of them paid for the corresponding medical expenses, considering that the invoice contained dates of care in which the child was not covered.

After several months of claims, in which they had to deal with Dorian with persistent gastrointestinal problems, and only after a Kaiser Health News (KHN) reporter contacted the hospital in question in October to inquire about the case. , Bennett was sent a corrected invoice with an outstanding amount of so only 300 dollars.

“This shows all the ways in which the system fails the patient, even the good guy,” said Erin Fuse Brown, associate professor of law at Georgia State University. “You almost have to get out of the system and put outside pressure,” he added.

