A strategy game with very positive reviews is available for free!

Every day we are closer to Christmas and that is something that the Epic Games Store knows very well. We say so since the store is offering another game that players can add to their collection for an incredible vacation.

On this occasion, the gift of the Epic Games Store is Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. In case you have never heard of it, we will tell you that it is a strategy game in the style of XCOM or Gears Tactics in which mutants explore the land in search of salvation.

It is worth mentioning that, normally, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden It is sold for $ 403.99 MXN.

It is important to make it clear that this promotion will only be available for a limited time. Like other holiday gifts from the Epic Games Store, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden It will only be available for 24 hours. So, you have until 10:00 AM, Mexico City time, on December 23.

To obtain Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden for free you just have to follow the following steps:

How to get Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden free?

Click here to go to the page of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Checkout

You can see Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden in action in the trailer below:

The Epic Games Store will give more gifts

This gift is great, but you should know that it is not the only one that the Epic Games Store will give. In fact, this Christmas season it’s giving out a ton of games that you’re probably going to want to add to your collection to have a ton of things to play (or a much bigger backlog).

Since last December 15, the PC game store has been giving away games to its community every 24 hours. Among the games that the company has already delivered are Shenmue III, Neon Abyss, Remnant From the Ashes, Loop Hero Y Second Extraction.

We remind you that the Epic Games Store has not yet revealed what the next gifts in the store will be. On their official site you can see a small teaser on tomorrow’s gift wrap, in case you want to start making theories. Similarly, at LEVEL UP we will be on the lookout to tell you what the next gift from the Epic store will be once you can download it.

What will be the next gift?

What did you think of the gifts from the Epic Games Store? Which of all has been your favorite? Tell us in the comments.

