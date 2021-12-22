A quiet place 2: the most watched horror thriller of the pandemic arrives

The movie A Quiet Place 2 was supposed to have been released in the summer of 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic due to the impatience of its millions of fans around the world. The good news is that the wait has been worth it. They premiered in the United States on May 28 and from the first week it became the highest-grossing premiere since the pandemic began. Currently it has raised 200 million dollars in North American theaters and in other countries where it has been released.

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place 2Paramount Pictures

According to reports Variety, A quiet place 2 It is the most watched post-pandemic film in theaters in the United States, where it exceeds 100 million dollars at the box office in its first two weeks in theaters alone. To this is added the international box office, where the Spanish one already counts (in our country it just premiered, on June 16).

This second installment of the film begins on day 1 of the alien invasion. Its director, screenwriter, and actor (he plays Emily Blunt’s partner and father of the children), John Krasinski, He explains: “They are absolutely aliens. They are from another planet. The ones in my film are thinking extraterrestrial creatures. For me, this idea of ​​the predator, this idea of ​​a parasite, this idea that they are something that gets into an ecosystem seemed interesting to me. “.

Cillian Murphy in A Quiet Place 2Paramount Pictures

The plot thickens and the pace is even more frenzied. An important character is added, played by Cillian Murphy, and the weight in the history of the children is reinforced, especially of the adolescent Millicent Simmonds, I already discovered in the first part the weak point of monsters (the high-pitched sound of a hearing aid renders them useless and makes their brains explode).

“The idea,” says Krasinski, “is that if the aliens have developed on another planet where there are no humans and no light, then they don’t need the sense of sight and they can hunt by hunting solely by sound. They have also developed a way to protect themselves from anything, which is why they are bulletproof. Thanks to their armor they have also been able to survive the explosion of their planet and, later, survive in these meteorites in which they reach Earth. Until they open up to be vulnerable, they are completely invulnerable. “

Millicent Simmonds and John Krasinski in A Quiet Place 2Paraount Pictures

This argument, as simple as it is original, makes it easy for us to get into the action of the new installment from minute one. We know that any slightest noise attracts vermin, against which there is no defense possible. The first moments of A quiet place 2, shot in a spoical sequence shot throughout the town, they are prepared to the millimeter to hook us to the armchair.

To this are added some messages, also as obvious as they are unanswerable: the value of the family and the weapon of kindness as the only possible tool in a world devastated by terror. In this sense, the new character, played by Murphy (whom we know, above all, for his starring role in Peaky blinders), plays a fundamental role.

In short, this new installment further intensifies all the elements that surprised us in the first part. The use of sound is still terrifying, apocalyptic scenarios are mixed with nature and the resources are minimal but very intelligent and effective. Who has already called Emily Blunt “the new Sigourney Weaver “ he has plenty of arguments for it.