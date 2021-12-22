A heart in love! Toni Costa spoke of his current sentimental situation

UNITED STATES – This year has been one of ups and downs for Toni Coast. After parting ways with Adamari Lopez, the woman who accompanied him for more than ten years, the Spaniard has shown himself determined to find his own direction. The hopes of a reconciliation were in the background, although both maintain an excellent relationship as parents.

And it is that about six years ago, as a result of the intense love that arose on the stage of the program “Look who dances”, was born Alaïa, the princess they both dreamed of. That is why today both the Spanish and the presenter do everything in their power for the well-being of the girl, even if that means leaving their differences aside.

During a recent interview with Mezcal Tv, Toni Coast He spoke of his plans for the holidays, his romantic situation and his wishes for the coming year. Asked if after half a year separated from the Puerto Rican he was in love again, the native of Valencia answered affirmatively without much preamble. “I always have my heart in love,” he said.

On rumors of a possible relationship with the influencer Evelyn Beltran, the Zumba instructor explained that everything is false and that his silence after such speculation has a reason. “They are gossip and I don’t like to get into it because I don’t want to feed something that people do that have no respect for people. I don’t want to get into that ”, he assured.

Putting aside his love life, Toni Coast He revealed what his wishes are for the coming year 2022. “May he continue to surprise me, may he continue to bring me happiness, and may he continue to do things well so that my daughter is happy,” he said. In turn, the dancer was very focused on continuing to work on his own goals.