5 good films to review Emma Watson’s career
The news broke a few days ago with an information from the Daily Mail in which it was said that Emma Watson, affected by the bad reviews of her performance in her latest film, ‘Little Women’ (she has not shot anything since then), she could have decided to take a pause in his career. In this break, he would take the opportunity to spend more time with his partner, Leo Robinton, with whom he would also be considering starting a family, and to develop his facet as a novelist.
In the midst of all this news, we wanted to look back on the trajectory of the young actress – she is only 30 years old – and review some of her best roles, also providing you with information about the platform where you can see her great films. From his role as Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga which made her known, until her last role as Meg March in ‘Little women’, these are some of his best work.
‘Little Women’ (2019)
They say that the beginning of Emma Watson’s ‘fed up’ about her film career comes from the bad reviews she received from her performance in ‘Little Women’, but the truth is that the film is quite good –although some excess footage–. Greta Gerwig wanted to give a return to the classic story of Louise May Alcott, already taken several times to the cinema, and it had a super cast of stars: Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep .. . and Watson in the role of older sister, Meg March. It is true that her role went a bit unnoticed, but it is that she is not the sister who has the most to tell in history.
The Harry Potter saga (2001-2011)
There were a total of eight films, with which Emma Watson became known worldwide as a child actress and where, in a decade, we saw her grow to become a reference artist. When she landed the role of Hermione Granger, which brought her more than 10 million earnings (about 11.50 million euros), she had only acted in children’s plays but she was determined to get the female role of the saga of ‘ Harry Potter’. Hermione gave him many joys, with a tremendously charismatic and powerful character that also provided him with many awards.
‘Regression’ (2015)
Perhaps you no longer remember that Emma Watson filmed under one of our great directors, Alejandro Amenábar. It was a few years ago and he did it in the company of another renowned actor, Ethan Hawke. The film went a bit unnoticed and it is a somewhat minor job for Amenábar’s career as a whole, but it is an entertaining mystery tape. The film takes place in Minnesota in 1990, when detective Bruce Kenner (Hawke) investigates the case of young Angela (Watson), who accuses her father, John Gray (David Dencik), of committing an unspeakable crime. When John, unexpectedly and without remembering what happened, admits his guilt, renowned psychologist Dr. Raines (David Thewlis) joins the case to help him relive his repressed memories. What they discover unmasks a sinister conspiracy.
‘Beauty and the beast’ (2017)
Live-action versions of Disney movies have been wildly discussed because it’s hard to beat the bar for cartoons we’ve seen as children. In previous years, we had seen ‘Cinderella’, ‘Maleficent’, ‘Alice through the looking glass’ … and then it was Emma Watson to give life to Beauty in the human version of ‘Beauty and the beast’, where she shared poster with Dan Stevens (‘Downton Abbey’). The result of the film is somewhat uneven because the enormous financial resources were wasted and some scenes that we all expected would be fascinating, such as the dance, ended up disappointing a bit. But the story is an all-time classic, and Emma Watson hands down.
‘The advantages of being an outcast’ (2012)
It’s the year 91, and Charlie (Logan Lerman), academically precocious and unsociable, is an outcast, always watching from a distance, until a couple of charismatic young men take him under their wing. The free-spirited beautiful Sam (Emma Watson) and her stepbrother Patrick (Ezra Miller) fearlessly care for Charlie by offering him new friends, first love, burgeoning sexuality, endless parties, The Rocky midnight shows Horror Picture Show and the search for the perfect song. At the same time, his English teacher, Mr. Anderson (Paul Rudd), introduces him to the world of literature, furthering his dream of being a writer. But as Charlie thrives in his new and ever-growing world, the pain of his past (which includes the suicide of his best friend Michael and the accidental death of his beloved aunt) lurks beneath the surface. As his old friends plan to leave home to go to college, Charlie’s precarious balance begins to crumble, finding a disconcerting revelation in his sadness.
