5 good films to review Emma Watson’s career

The news broke a few days ago with an information from the Daily Mail in which it was said that Emma Watson, affected by the bad reviews of her performance in her latest film, ‘Little Women’ (she has not shot anything since then), she could have decided to take a pause in his career. In this break, he would take the opportunity to spend more time with his partner, Leo Robinton, with whom he would also be considering starting a family, and to develop his facet as a novelist.

In the midst of all this news, we wanted to look back on the trajectory of the young actress – she is only 30 years old – and review some of her best roles, also providing you with information about the platform where you can see her great films. From his role as Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga which made her known, until her last role as Meg March in ‘Little women’, these are some of his best work.