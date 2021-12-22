23 Celebrities In Their Two Most Different Roles That Prove How Well They Do It

Aesthetics, personality … this is another level of performance.

one.

Charlize Theron in Young Adult vs. Monster

Paramount Pictures, Newmarket Films

“I literally felt chills watching MonsterIt was absolutely perfect. “

—Mizztina


two.

Adam Sandler in Happy gilmore vs. Uncut Gems

Universal Pictures, A24

“The serious roles of Adam Sandler. He was great in Uncut Gems“.

—Agreen1490


3.

Steve Carell on The Office vs. Foxcatcher

NBC, Sony Pictures Classics

“Generally Steve Carell is the eccentric, funny and generally lovable guy, but in this movie his character is dark, intense and haunting. He was absolutely perfect.”

—Mackir


Four.

Will Smith in action comedies vs. The Pursuit of Happyness

Sony Pictures Releasing

“When it was released The Pursuit of Happyness, Smith had played funny and heroic characters. His ability to make me cry my eyes out during the bathroom scene was incredible. “

—Audras40ba7dcb9


5.

Regina King in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde vs. Watchmen

MGM Distribution Co., HBO

“He had a lot of buddy-type roles in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, Daddy day care and even Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. But Watchmen showed his range. It was an adrenaline rush to see her perform on that show. “

—Cup


6.

Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada vs. The Lovely Bones

20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures

“He usually does a lot of comedy or happy roles as in The Devil Wears Prada or Easy A. Even in The Hunger Games, his role is eccentric and humorous, but when I saw him in The Lovely Bones It blew my mind. It ranges from humorous and lovable to creepy, serious and gross, and it deserves a 10 out of 10. “

—Amber R


7.

Emilia Clarke in game of Thrones vs. Me before you

HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures


8.

Will Ferrell in different comedies vs. Stranger Than Fiction

DreamWorks Pictures, Columbia Pictures

“Not only is this a beautiful (and totally underrated) movie, but also Ferrel’s portrayal of a withdrawn tax collector is so charming and believable that you can’t help but fall in love with him. It was the first time I saw him in a more serious role and, like many great comedians, it completely changed my idea of ​​him as an actor. “

—Eliep2


9.

Rachel McAdams in Mean girls vs. The Notebook

Paramount Pictures, New Line Cinema


10.

Heath Ledger in different roles vs. The dark knight

Buena Vista Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures

“Heath Ledger as the Joker. Some thought it was a terrible casting choice. It only takes the first five minutes of the movie to realize that it was, in fact, the right choice.”

—Pebbles88


eleven.

Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire vs. One Hour Photo

20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures

“It’s totally different! It’s genuinely unsettling and terrifying in that role.”

—Ericag476c06e05


12.

Melissa McCarthy in different comedies vs. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Universal Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures

“I had only seen her in comedies, and this was the opposite. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role.”

—Brienj


13.

Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days vs. Dallas Buyers Club

Paramount Pictures, Focus Features


14.

Bill Hader in Saturday night Live vs. Barry

NBC, HBO

“While he’s funny too, he’s absolutely terrifying. He plays a former Marine turned hitman. The sheer anger, pain, and agony his character feels are perfectly represented. And I know what you’re thinking: Bill Hader? Scary. “It’s not possible. But, my gosh, it is. It makes you can’t take your eyes off the screen.”

—Ashtonh46c53b674


fifteen.

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place vs. Mary Poppins

Paramount Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures


16.

Ross Lynch in Austin & Ally vs. My Friend, Dahmer

Disney, FilmRise / courtesy Everett Collection

“He went from being a Disney kid to playing one of the most prolific serial killers in history, and he completely murdered the role (I’m serious).”

—Emmunat98


17.

Mo’Nique in different comedies vs. Precious

MGM Distribution Co., Lionsgate

“His interpretation in Precious It was incredible”.

—PHM8


18.

Zac Efron in different comedies vs. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

UNIVERSAL PICTURES / AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo, Netflix

“He participated in many comedies (Neighbors) and family movies (High School Musical), but he was great as serial killer Ted Bundy. “

—Meganf40b2221cd


19.

Jason Bateman in different comedies vs. Ozark

20th Television, MEDIA RIGHTS CAPITAL / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

“See Jason Bateman at Arrested Development, Horrible Bosses, The Change-Up and other silly comedies, and then watch it on Ozark… “.

—King_of_the_rats


twenty.

Bryan Cranston in Malcolm in the Middle vs. Breaking bad

Fox, AMC

“He shows incredible range.”

—Linzmc


twenty-one.

Lizzy Caplan in Mean girls vs. Castle rock

Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Television Distribution

“You already know her iconic humorous role as Janis in Mean girlsBut did you see her in Castle rock? She plays the unstable murderer Annie Wilkes, and wow! It is incredible! That is having rank. From ‘I feel a lesbian love for you’ to a psychopath with hallucinations. “

—Savannahg4e56476eb


22.

John Lithgow in 3rd Rock from the Sun vs. Dexter

NBC, Showtime

“It was very scary; the best villain of Dexter. Before that, I’d only seen him in funny roles. As I watched, I only asked to think: ‘Is this the same kind of 3rd Rock From The Sun?! ‘”.

—Melp4c5d95b27


23.

Jim Carrey on Roll roll vs. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Universal Pictures, Focus Features

“Honestly, Jim Carrey as Joel in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind I always found it very moving and different from anything I had done. It’s hard to believe he’s the same actor from Roll roll“.

—Idontknowwhatusernametouse


This post was translated from English.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker