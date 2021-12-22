23 Celebrities In Their Two Most Different Roles That Prove How Well They Do It
Aesthetics, personality … this is another level of performance.
one.
Charlize Theron in Young Adult vs. Monster
two.
Adam Sandler in Happy gilmore vs. Uncut Gems
3.
Steve Carell on The Office vs. Foxcatcher
Four.
Will Smith in action comedies vs. The Pursuit of Happyness
5.
Regina King in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde vs. Watchmen
6.
Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada vs. The Lovely Bones
7.
Emilia Clarke in game of Thrones vs. Me before you
8.
Will Ferrell in different comedies vs. Stranger Than Fiction
9.
Rachel McAdams in Mean girls vs. The Notebook
10.
Heath Ledger in different roles vs. The dark knight
eleven.
Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire vs. One Hour Photo
12.
Melissa McCarthy in different comedies vs. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
13.
Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days vs. Dallas Buyers Club
14.
Bill Hader in Saturday night Live vs. Barry
fifteen.
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place vs. Mary Poppins
16.
Ross Lynch in Austin & Ally vs. My Friend, Dahmer
17.
Mo’Nique in different comedies vs. Precious
18.
Zac Efron in different comedies vs. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
19.
Jason Bateman in different comedies vs. Ozark
twenty.
Bryan Cranston in Malcolm in the Middle vs. Breaking bad
twenty-one.
Lizzy Caplan in Mean girls vs. Castle rock
22.
John Lithgow in 3rd Rock from the Sun vs. Dexter
23.
Jim Carrey on Roll roll vs. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
