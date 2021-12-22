″ Rocky ″ on canvas: art by actor Sylvester Stallone exhibited in Germany | Culture | DW

In the early 1970s, when the idea of ​​a story for a protagonist who never gave up was in the mind of Sylvester Stallone, Stallone decided to first visualize this character on canvas.

However, he did not want to use a paintbrush because he felt that this man was forged by the difficulties of life. So instead he carved an image onto the canvas with a screwdriver.

“If it looked visually interesting, I think it would carry over into literature and then into film,” he said. “I know it sounds ambitious, but that was the genesis of Rocky.”

Sylvester Stallone’s works “Backlash” (l, 1991) and “Self Portrait” (1988) hang in the exhibition “Sylvester Stallone – 75th Birthday Retrospective” at the Osthaus Museum.

“Rocky” in three and a half days

Stallone became famous for completing a 90-page script in three and a half days about a poor Italian-American boxer, Rocky Balboa, who has a chance to become heavyweight champion of the world.

Released in 1976, the small-budget film catapulted Stallone to stardom and produced a series of sequels, the most recent of which was “Creed 11” in 2018, co-starring Michael B. Jordan.

That success was quickly followed by another sequel that Stallone had originally co-written: “First Blood,” released in 1982, tells the story of John Rambo, a veteran of the Vietnam War who struggles to adjust to normal life due to his disorder. posttraumatic stress.

Stallone’s reputation as a Hollywood action star was sealed, and he quickly overshadowed the actor’s other passion: painting.

1975’s “Finding Rocky” was created with a screwdriver on canvas.

“Much better painter than actor”

Having discovered his love for painting at an early age, the young New Yorker used to sign his first experimental works “Mike Stallone”. And despite his growing film stardom, painting has remained a constant part of his creative life, his artistic output fueling his film work and vice versa. In fact, he was once considered a better painter than an actor.

“Painting is the purest of the arts. And it is not like the cinema, where 500 people are responsible for the final product. Here it is only one man who has to endure fame, ridicule or criticism,” said the actor at a press conference on December 3, when he visited the Osthaus Museum in Hagen, western Germany, to open an exhibition entitled “Sylvester Stallone: ​​75th Anniversary Retrospective.”

He added that despite having painted for more than 50 years, it is still a new world for him. “Fear and anxiety push you forward,” said the 75-year-old artist. “They push you to the next level. I also approached painting with respect and then ventured into other ways. Failure, however, is still the best way for me to learn.”

He is world famous as Rocky or Rambo. But Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone also has an artistic side.

In the 1970s and into the late 1980s, Stallone created dark and expressive works in which, among other things, he processed the death of his manager. At that time, he was working primarily with illustrative graphic lines and vivid colors.

This changed around 1990, when the avid art collector immersed himself in the contemporary art world and studied artists such as Picasso, Gerhard Richter or Anselm Kiefer.

Inspired by the abstract works of Mark Rothko, he developed his own style and created numerous expressionist pieces, including self-portraits.

“That is what I like about painting, it is the only true communication you can have,” he once said. “Painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something happens inside you and you put it on the canvas, it is difficult to fake it. The artist on the canvas is number one for me when it comes to conveying their feelings.”

A piece titled “Hercules O’Clock” refers to the recurring theme of time in his works.

Stallone receives a retrospective

Among other works, the piece carved with a screwdriver from “Finding Rocky” from 1975 will be part of the exhibition that will be open from December 3 to February 20, 2022.

The collection, which includes the actor’s works from the late 1960s to the present day, and which commemorates the fact that he turned 75 in July this year, includes some 50 paintings, including self-portraits and works early never seen.

His works were previously exhibited at the State Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg (2013) and at the Musee d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain in Nice (2015).

“Sylvester Stallone’s expressive paintings show us with energy what constitutes our existence. His themes revolve around play, dreams, fantasy, harsh realities, faith and death,” explains Tayfun Belgin, director of the Osthaus Museum Hagen, also author of a bilingual catalog that explains the works of Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone speaks to journalists in Germany.

Painting Edgar Allen Poe

One of the predominant themes in his work is time, the clock being a recurring motif in his pieces.

In statements to Hollywood Reporter during a previous retrospective in Nice in 2015 he had said: “At the beginning of my life, I realized that man is totally pressed by the sense of the race of time. Everything is timed. So I started putting clocks on my images , usually those of actors “.

Actor James Dean and Michael Jackson are among those the star has painted, while collectors of his works include fellow action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Travolta.

Another notable personality who painted nearly 50 years ago is the American writer and poet Edgar Allen Poe. He has already expressed an interest in writing and directing a biopic about Poe, whom he greatly admires. If the project comes to fruition, he will most likely get behind the camera as a director rather than take on the lead role.

An admirer of Edgar Allen Poe, Stallone painted this painting of the American writer and poet in 1966.

“Sylvester Stallone: ​​75th Birthday Retrospective” will be at the Osthaus Museum Hagen from December 4 to February 20, 2022.

(few)