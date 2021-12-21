Yalitza Aparicio; this was the day she copied Kim Kardashian’s look

The actress Yalitza Aparicio It has become one of the most requested for magazine covers, something that it shares with the American Kim Kardashian, And now that the year is ending, we will remember the day in which the native of Oaxaca copied the look of the famous socialite and businesswoman.

The success of Aparicio, 28, after his performance in the movie “Roma”, is still on the rise. The actress has worked on important projects for dozens of publications, with which she has positioned herself on the networks as a benchmark for fashion and style.

The also model, who on December 11 celebrated her birthday with a modest party in her native Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, has received much criticism for her skin tone, which is why she has joined a large number of campaigns against discrimination, and she has never failed to show how proud she is of her indigenous roots.

Kim Kardashain’s leather and fur looks

For its part, Kardashian, 41, gained fame with her sisters Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie in the reality show that showed her family life, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, making all the women of the clan a reference in the fashionista world.

Kim Kardashian imposes fashion with her leather looks. Photo: Special

One of the looks that Kim He has known how to wear with more style are those made of leather, leather or latex, thus creating a very sensual image, but also being an icon of this type of outfit, because no one can deny that he wears them with a lot of bearing and like a whole magazine model .

Yalitza Aparicio poses in the style of Kim Kardashian

It was in February of this year when the Mexican actress announced on her Instagram account a collaboration with King Kong Magazine, a publication that was limited edition, and with which Yalitza He caused a great impact among his fans for his outfit and his most risky and sophisticated image.

“You always have to take advantage of every minute, every second, every opportunity that is presented to you to learn from such wonderful people”, was the message with which Aparicio accompanied the publication to publicize the collaboration with the art magazine.

Yalitza appeared in the magazine in February of this year. Photo: Special

For the project, the 28-year-old native of Oaxaca was photographed by artist Tania Franco Klein. In the image that mixes the colors black and brown, you can see Yalitza, who recently debuted as a stage actress, sporting a tobacco-hued leather suit, with her trademark dark brown hair and bare feet.

“We sneak into an intimate scene of seductive candies mixed on carpet, wood, leather and heat,” they explain on the site of the well-known publication, adding on their website: “In Yalitza Aparicio, we see the duality of Mexicans in the U.S”.

For her part, Klein also shared the cover on her Instagram account and wrote: “I photographed the beautiful Yalitza Aparicio for a very special publication magazine. With the team of my dreams ”.

KEEP READING:

Anniversary: ​​Yalitza Aparicio turns 28; best looks with which he has shown a flat abdomen

Meet the SECRET of Yalitza Aparicio to attract LOVE in 2022 | VIDEO