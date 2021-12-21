World Skepticism Day: Carl Sagan’s legacy and the role of doubt in reasoning

Each December 20th the World Skepticism Day, with the aim of spreading this philosophical doctrine that remains in force today. This date honors Carl sagan, popularizer of this theory, and coincides with the date of his death.

Carl Edward Sagan was born on November 9, 1934 in New York, United States. He was an astrobiologist, astrophysicist, astronomer, cosmologist, writer, and science popularizer. He taught at Harvard University and Cornell University, being the first scientist to participate in the Chair of Astronomy and Space Sciences in the latter.

Sagan led the SETI project, which investigated the forms of extraterrestrial intelligence. He innovated with communication through space probes to possible extraterrestrial civilizations. His research work on the atmosphere of Venus led him to be of the first scientists to talk about the greenhouse effect.

In 1980, Sagan created and narrated the documentary television show Cosmos. There he gained great recognition for his theories and thoughts. He stood out for promoting the skeptical thinking publishing scientific articles and books. In 1978 he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction Literature for his work on the book The Dragons of Eden.

Today, Sagan is considered one of the modern propellants of science and skeptical reasoning. His legacy shows curiosity about the unknown in the cosmos and motivates to base critical thinking for social and technological advancement.

What is skepticism?

Skepticism is a standard of philosophical thought that part of the premise of the existence of a doubt about the reality that is perceived. This current is usually compared to nihilism and agnosticism.

Skepticism does not believe in absolute truths and allows the constant questioning of what is believed or established. It is critical and analyzes based on evidence.

Its beginnings date back to ancient Greece, where society was based on divine beliefs that underpinned political, social and economic management. Philosophers like Pyrrho promoted this discipline in 360 BC, questioning and creating absolute doubt about the beliefs, foundations and why of things.

Pyrrho put this doctrine before the thoughts of great philosophers such as Aristotle and Plato, who carried out dogmatic reasoning practices. Throughout the years, different disciplines were contributing this philosophy, creating religious, methodical, scientific, professional skepticism, among others.

On World Skepticism Day, you are invited to promote particular and critical thinking as the basis for the progress of societies. Leaving aside or questioning old beliefs or established norms, contributes to the freedom of thought of human beings.