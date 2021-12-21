Woman survives after trailer crushed her car in Washington

Washington, United States.- A woman managed to survive miraculously after a trailer collided with the rear of the car and climbed on top of it, almost smash hit in Washington, United States.

Although the identity of the two people involved in the accident was not released, it was learned that the woman was 46 years old and that she dated minor injuries after the accident between his car and the trailer.

The events occurred on Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon so some streets had to be closed due to the impact of the collision in which a 2015 Nissan Altima-type car participated and a trailer that was raised from the trunk of the car until they were almost completely crushed.

During the road trip of the cars, they were forced to slow down, however the trailer that was driving behind the car that was in the middle of two trailers, couldn’t stop in time and finally crashed into the car.

“There really isn’t a word to describe this collision. Miraculously they are believed to be minor injuries. The car was hit from behind, folded the car in half, and the trailer stopped on top of the car. In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like this “ Rocky Oliphant, a public information officer for the Washington State Patrol District 7, explained via social media.

The 46-year-old woman driving the 2015 Nissan Altima was only slightly injured after the crash on Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon.

The driver of the trailer and the cause of the accident was cited by the authorities for “following too closely” and fined an amount of 189 US dollars, that is, around 3,900 Mexican pesos.