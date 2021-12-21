Will there be a pre-season friendly broadcast between Cruz Azul and Venados?

The preseason de Cruz Azul is already close to finishing its second stage. The players, led by Juan Reynoso, traveled last Tuesday to the city of Cancun for seven days of triple-day training on the beach, in order to prepare for their participation in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament.

Only one player has joined the squad for the next championship: Christian Tabó. However, there are already eight footballers who left the Machine: Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún, Josué Reyes, Orbelín Pineda, Alexis Peña, Alexis Gutiérrez, Lucas Passerini and Jaiber Jiménez will leave La Noria.

They were two preseason games that the board planned before the end of the year: against Venados de Mérida, taking advantage of the trip to Quintana Roo, and frent to Pachuca as a visitor, once they return to Mexico City. Both will be this week, prior to the break for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

East Monday, December 20, at 8:00 p.m.s, Cruz Azul will jump to the main court of the Carlos Iturralde stadium in Yucatán to face Venados FC in the first scheduled game. Tickets are already on sale and their prices range between $ 100 and $ 300 Mexican pesos.

Will there be a broadcast of the friendly? At the moment, there are no confirmed television channels that will broadcast this preseason game. There are also no streams via social networks, from either of the two clubs. It only remains to find out through the Twitter profiles of Venados FC and Cruz Azul.