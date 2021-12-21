Will Smith hilariously explains why he rejected the Matrix

Actor Will Smith has always regretted not playing NEO in The Matrix (1999) and instead doing Wild Wild West (1999).

At the end of the 20th century, Will Smith was in a great moment of his film career, since he had made films like Two rebel cops (nineteen ninety five), Independence day (nineteen ninety six), Men in Black (1997) or Public Enemy (1998), which is why he was offered the leading role in a science fiction story that he ended up rejecting. It was about Matrix, which revolutionized the film industry and elevated Keanu reeves.

Today, Will Smith He still regrets that decision, mostly because he ended up making Wild wild west. What is probably his worst film and was a box office failure since it only grossed 222 million dollars on a budget of 170 million dollars.

But … why did he reject the Matrix? Now Will Smith He gives an explanation and does it in his own way, that is, in a very funny way.

Will Smith talking about how he passed on playing Neo in THE MATRIX because the Wachowski’s pitch was awful pic.twitter.com/FxpeqKWPhS & mdash; Spence, Todd (@Todd_Spence) August 19, 2021

In the video we can see how he attended the meeting with the directors Larry and Andy Wachowski, which are currently known as Lana and Lilly Wachowski. First Will Smith remember they had only made a movie called Bound 1996 and then asked to imagine that he was in a fight and then jumped. Then he had to imagine that he could stop in the air and people could see him around him in 360 degrees, for this they would invent a new system of cameras so that people could see the entire jump while standing in the air. So he didn’t understand anything and that’s why he did Wild wild west.

Fortunately, the actor’s career continued.

Despite rejecting Matrix and do Wild wild west, the actor Will Smith He has been very successful. Since he has starred in two more installments of Men in Black (2002 – 2012), I robot (2004), Looking for happiness (2006), I’m legend (2007), Suicide squad (2016), Bright (2017) and two more deliveries of Two rebel cops (2003-2020).

Also, we will see soon Will Smith in King richard, Emancipation, The Council, Fast and Loose Y Bad boys 4. While they will also premiere the fourth installment of Matrix, which would have been a good time for them to add it to the saga, but it seems that that will not happen.