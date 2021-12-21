Will Smith already has a successor: This is the new ‘Prince of Bel-Air’

Peacock already prepares the reboot from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a 90s series starring Will Smith.

And today it was finally unveiled who will be the protagonist of this new version.

The person in charge of revealing the identity was precisely Will Smith through a video.

Is about Jabari banks.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to congratulate you. You got the role of Will in Bel-Air, ”Smith said. “I’m ready. It is a dream come true. The series has had a great impact on my life. It’s unbelievable, ”he replied.

For the moment the rest of the actors that make up the cast are not known.

The series, which has already received the go-ahead for a second season, is inspired by a trailer by screenwriter / director Morgan Cooper that went viral in 2020.

The clip re-examined the central premise of the comedy through a dramatic vision, exploring the personal and socio-economic conflicts inherent in the story.

“Set in the United States, Bel-Air is a dramatic analogy of an hour from the sitcom 90s The Prince of Bel-Air that is inspired by the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Air. With a reinvented vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the conflicts, emotions, and inherent prejudices that were impossible to fully explore in a film format. sitcom 30 minutes, while still offering nods to the original series, “says the official synopsis.

In addition to directing and co-writing the new series, Cooper will also executive produce alongside Smith.

It is expected that Bel-Air debuts in 2022. (Europa Press)