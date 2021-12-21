Who is the Argentine actress who worked with Leonardo Di Caprio in the new Netflix movie?

During 2021 we had so many amazing movies, and apparently there are still a few surprises left. Between them, “Don’t look upIt is one of the most anticipated proposals. How can it not be? With a cast made up of actors like Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman and Ariana GrandeIt also brings to the big screen a super relevant problem such as caring for the ecosystem and the risk of major catastrophes.

Among the names of some of the most important stars in Hollywood, the Argentine Clara Kovacic stands out, who was also part of productions such as El Desarmadero or Las Estrellas.

Photo courtesy of Clara Kovacic

Baptized by her followers as the “Argentine Scream Queen”, Clara has been part of the universe of entertainment for almost ten years now. Multifaceted, in addition to being an actress, she is a musician, composer and dancer. His filmography has many national and international productions (as well as projects on the small and big screen), some of the most relevant titles of his career are El Desarmadero, Lennons, Muertas Vivas, Demonio Eclipse Rojo, Buenos Aires BZ, Maria and Los Olvidados .

Photo courtesy of Clara Kovacic

In the Netflix movie he has a small role and more than curious, why? Play Anya, a Croatian who is in the field filming a video when she discovers the meteorite that could end the Earth.