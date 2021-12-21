Where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck lived when they started dating

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They formed one of the most famous couples in show business and, almost 20 years after their sudden separation, they decided to give themselves a second chance. Next, we tell you everything there is to know about it, from how they met and where they lived, to what were the reasons that led them to cancel the engagement days before the wedding.

Bennifer, part one: how they met and their love between Los Angeles and Miami

Tell the story that I know they met towards the end of 2001, on the film set of Gigli. By then Jennifer Lopez was married to Chris Judd, so at first he only kept one close friendship with Ben Affleck.

However, months later, already in 2002, JLo surprised with the news of their separation and their divorce. Soon after, what were rumors became certainties and everyone witnessed the love between the actress of Latin origin and the protagonist of Pearl harbor Y Daredevil, among other films.

Define where did they live in those years it was somewhat complicated, since both had their own properties. It is known that they spent time in Los Angeles California, although it is also true that Lopez continued to visit his residence in Miami, for example.

By the end of 2002, the couple was engaged and the actress and singer wore an expensive and luxurious ring. However, things for Bennifer they would go from bad to worse and would soon end up parting ways.

The reasons for the separation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The wedding was already planned: it was going to take place in Santa Barbara, California, and it was only a few days before it was carried out. Despite this, Lopez and Affleck exchanged the “I do” on the altar for a separation that was extremely painful for each of the parties involved.

At the time, there was a lot of talk about the pressure and harassment that the heart press exerted on the couple. Simultaneously, mention was made of other reasons That would have influenced the separation, including Affleck’s indecision to marry and his doubts about having children or not.

The truth is that they parted ways and each one went their own way. Affleck, for example, married the also actress Jennifer garner and had 3 children.

For his part, JLo married Marc Anthony, became a mother, and was also a partner of the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

When it seemed that everything was a thing of the past, Bennifer returned to generate a cimbronazo in Hollywood and in the whole world. To this day, not only are they in love and in love again, but they even plan to spend the end of the year parties together, each with their respective children.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details about the relationship between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck?