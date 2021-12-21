WhatsApp will put a third blue check mark that you will not like: What does it mean?

Useful for some, hated for others. Many WhatsApp users they know the two blue accents. Which indicate if the message you sent to a person actually It was sent, the person received it and read it.

And now, the popular instant messaging application announced that it will implement a new and third blue tick. Which might not be to the liking of users. Next we tell you What is it about.

What will the third blue tick of WhatsApp mean?

In recent years, WhatsApp has received a large number of criticisms from users. This due to the vulnerability in which they are due to lack of privacy that exists in the app.

However, now one aspect of this problem is going to be addressed through the implementation of a new tool that will not be of great taste among some users.

As reported by BioBío, the instant messaging application will seek to implement a third blue tick that will accompany every message you send to anyone.

As we already know, when there is a first tilde, it means that the message was sent; and the second, when the recipient has already received it. Meanwhile, heA double blue check, means that the message was sent, received and the person read it.

This third blue check will allow users to know if they have taken some screenshot of the chat. This either in a group or a conversation between two people. As for the users who usually perform this action on WhatsApp, they will discover them once the platform install the new feature.

But nevertheless, it is still unknown how long it will be available this tool that aims for users to have greater control of their privacy. So you have to be attentive to the networks of the Meta company, owner of WhatsApp.