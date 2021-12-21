What Keanu Reeves said after watching Matrix Resurrections

Eighteen years have passed since the release of the last sequel to Matrixbut we can finally see Matrix Resurrections. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to their mythical characters from the 90s, Neo and Trinity. The film is directed this time by one of the two Wachowski sisters, Lana, who is also participating in the script.

Keanu Reeves in Matrix ResurrectionsWarner

Matrix premiered in 1999. Its impact was such that it changed the genre of science fiction as we know it. Then they came Matrix Revolutions Y Matrix Reloaded, released in 2003, which are not at the height of the first. The gum continues to stretch and the new installment of the saga returns us to the original moment.

What is it about? Mr. Anderson continues to wonder whether the reality he inhabits is physical or mental. So, as if she were an Alice in Wonderland, she decides to follow the white rabbit again to try to get to the bottom of the matter. Upon meeting Neo, he discovers that he has learned to master the illusion of entering or leaving the Matrix. Neo apparently suffers from amnesia, although his reunion with Trinity will remind him of who she is.

A few days ago Lana Wachowski, the director, told the Berlin International Literature Festival how the screening of the film had impacted Keanu Reeves. Keanu, who is of few words, said something revealing to Wachowski when he finished watching her:

Keanu Reeves in Matrix ResurrectionsWarner

“Twenty years ago you told a story that describes the problems of digital life in the following years, and how all the technological transformations were going to affect us. The world began to reflect on it thanks to Matrix. Now you’ve done it again, with the same characters, the same story, and the same elements. This film talks about what our relationship with the digital world is going to be like in the next twenty years. “

For Keanu Reeves, Matrix It is more than a saga of which he is the protagonist. It is a school of life. About filming From one of the scenes, in which she had to jump from one building to another with Carrie-Anne Moss, she stated:

“We wanted to do it in perfect light at sunrise. We had to jump about 19 times, until the shot went well. As part of our preparation for that moment, Carrie talked a lot about her mental work and I did too. the scene, my heart rate dropped a bit. But after the first time … You can’t think of fear in the chances of falling. You don’t have to block your panic but absorb it. You just have to do it. And that was what we did”.

