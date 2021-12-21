Welfare Survey in Mexico 2021: what you should know

The Self-Reported Well-being Survey (ENBIARE 2021) is carried out by INEGI with the purpose of knowing statistical information on the different aspects of subjective well-being of the adult population in Mexico. Here we present the most relevant data related to mental health, economic situation and sex.

According to the Well-Being Survey in Mexico, women have higher percentages of anxiety and depression, as well as of physical aggressions perpetrated by acquaintances and people they cohabit with compared to men. In addition, the data shows that 14.8% of the country’s adult population lost their job between July 2020 and July 2021, with more than a third of the total that has been forced to borrow to cover the expenses of the month.

The Self-Reported Well-being Survey (ENBIARE 2021) is a survey published on December 14 by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) whose data collection was carried out between June 3 and July 23, 2021. This studio includes aspects of personal, family, work and social life related to the level of subjective well-being of the adult population (18 and over), literate and fluent in Spanish, residing in urban and rural areas throughout Mexico. The population represented reaches 84.4 million people, of which 39.8 million are men and 44.6 million are women, distributed in different age groups.

According to the definition set out in the official document, ‘well-being’ refers to “the set of factors necessary to live well”, while ‘self-reported’ refers to the assessment that a person makes of their particular situation. It is in this sense that ENBIARE 2021 calls itself a subjective study, since the information it publishes is not measured solely through monetary variables and, therefore, its objective is to close the gap between the panorama provided by macro statistics and microeconomic, and the perception that people have about their own conditions.

Below we present the most relevant data published by ENBIARE 2021 regarding mental health and the economic situation of the adult population in Mexico, as well as the influence that the gender variable has on these dimensions.

Mental health

The Wellbeing Survey in Mexico presents data on mental health (emotional balance) based on emotional states, both positive and negative, experienced by the person surveyed the day before the interview. These results were obtained after subtracting the negative states from the total set of positive states, with a variable scale from -10 to 10. The adult population in Mexico reached an average of 5.07. Regarding the gap by federal entity, the state of Colima obtained the highest value with 5.76, while Tabasco reported the lowest with just 4.43.

In fact, sex is a variable that also influences these data: women registered on average a lower mental balance in all age groups. Per se, the largest gap between men and women is observed in the range of 30 to 44 years, with 5.44 and 4.57 respectively. However, it is in the group of women between 18 and 29 years of age who reported the lowest value in this indicator, with only 4.51.

Along these lines, although the total proportion of people with symptoms of depression reaches 15.4% of the adult population in Mexico, only among women it amounts to 19.5%. The same happens in the case of anxiety where, focusing on sex, again both severe and minimal anxiety values ​​are higher in women than in men: in the first case, a percentage of 23.2% is registered in women compared to 15% in men, while in the second the figures range from 29.7% in the male sex to 32.8% in the female population.

This difference is due in part to the profound negative impact that physical aggression and its source of origin have on the person who suffers it, according to what is stated in the official document on this study published by INEGI. According to their data, 10.5% of the total people surveyed suffered physical violence in the 12 months prior to the study, with 4.5 million cases in which the aggression came from a stranger, 3.9 million from an acquaintance with whom they do not cohabit, and 3.3 million in which the perpetrator shares the same space. About, women are the group that suffers the highest rates of violence from acquaintances (2.30) and people with whom you cohabit (2.13). It should also be noted that the same interviewee could suffer more than one type of injury from different aggressors.

On the other hand, the average satisfaction with life among the adult population of the country reaches 8.45 in a range of 0 to 10. In this particular dimension, The states whose population presents the highest satisfaction averages are Nuevo León, Colima and Coahuila, with 8.79, 8.77 and 8.76 respectively; in contrast to the results of Guerrero (8.16), Puebla (8.16) and Mexico City (8.15) that register the lowest values. Already in particular aspects, the areas with the lowest satisfaction rating among the adult population of the country they are citizen security (6.58), public services (6.71), socioeconomic level (7.52) and the city of residence (7.71).

Economic situation

14.8% of the adult population in the country lost their job, without being able to get it back, in the last twelve months prior to the period in which this study was carried out (that is, between July 2020 and July 2021). What’s more, two thirds did not contribute to the country’s social security, according to the data exposed in the Survey of Well-being in Mexico published by the INEGI.

In fact, the expectation of not being able to cover the expenses of each month (an indicator of subjective poverty) affects 43.3% of the adult population, while 11.3% revealed complete uncertainty about. In addition, more than a third of the total population surveyed said they were forced to borrow at least once during the last twelve months to be able to defray the expenses of your home in the different areas: pantry, rent, water, electricity, gas, telephone, tuition and / or medicines.

Related