‘We are the strongest team in Liga MX’

Despite being one of the most expensive payrolls in the MX League, the Striped did not achieve the objective of overcoming the round of the Quarterfinals ofl Opening 2021 since, according to Rogelio Funes Mori, the rivals always seek to beat Monterrey in any way since they are the strongest team in the championship.

“We are the strongest team in the League and they want to beat you whatever and take advantage of the matches, but one leaves with a bitter taste beyond the fact that we could meet a goal of two, the league is very important and we couldn’t give “stated Funes mori in an interview for Fox Sports.

The attacker assured that some of the reasons that prevented them from obtaining the title were the saturated calendar and the constant trips.

“We have a great squad, we played a lot against the trips, the very tight schedule, we could never train together, many injured and that played against us, but that’s soccer,” he declared.

Funes Mori assured that his call to the Mexican National Team by Gerar Martino is thanks to the fact that he has won it on the field.

“I am happy to be considered by Tata Martino, I think I have earned it, there is a great group that we all want the same goal that is to qualify for the World Cup and I think we are on the right track, obviously in the last games we did not go as well. we wanted to, “he commented.

