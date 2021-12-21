“We are not very skilled at dealing with bad news”

That Leonardo DiCaprio has achieved it, there can be no doubt at this point, even though that Oscar for which he was proposed six times and which was so elusive – he got it by The reborn in 2016–, fanned the criticism of those who remained with his image of king of the world, shouting happily from the prow of the Titanic. At 47 years old, with about 60 roles spread over four decades – remember that he was a child star in the serial The problems grow-, and assuming the rounded face that allows time to remind him that it also happens for him, lately he distributes his favors among his friends Scorsese, Spielberg, Nolan and Tarantino for what he is: a megastar who also has a well-deserved aura of excellent in his.

Such an outstanding group of notables is joined these days by Adam McKay, awarded with the Oscar for his screenplay of The big bet, which has put him in charge of Don’t look up, which premieres Netflix after a quick tour of theaters. It is a story in the key of a black comedy, in which an astronomer, DiCaprio himself, and the student who works with him (Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a comet will hit Earth shortly, and, in their quest to save the world, they will come face to face with muddy media, with the most tricky bureaucracy, the resistance of the economic powers for whom the matter is clearly inconvenient and the Machiavellianism of a tavern of leaders in the purest Donald Trump style. The most committed Hollywood has gathered around this acid film that, for its protagonist, unites his two greatest public interests: warning about the climate crisis and making good films.

Leonardo DiCaprio, in the role of Dr. Randall Mindy, in a scene from the film Niko Tavernise / Netflix

It’s a bit scary how close the film is to reality, although it is articulated as a farce …

The interesting thing for me is how it establishes a perfect analogy with many of the things that are happening now and that demonstrate the inability of much of society to listen in general, and to scientists in particular. It shows how we ignore science, as if it had nothing to do with our lives. What happens with the deniers or with climate change is a clear example. Often in my career I have looked for films that had an environmental undertone, but it is the same as with the flood of negative news about climate change: many people do not want to hear it. There, rational thinking comes face to face with reality and, therefore, making a film about it is an even more difficult task. The black comedy tone allows Adam, director and screenwriter, to present, based on arguments that we already know from other films such as the giant celestial body that endangers life on Earth, how one could react on a social level and political in the face of a crisis of this level. It is brilliant because it tells it in a humorous way, but terrible at the same time and its tone is the one we saw at the time in classic films such as Network, an unforgiving world or Red phone, we fly to Moscow in which Stanley Kubrik ironic about the Cold War in a way that no one else has been able to match, through farce and irony …

The film shows how we ignore science, as if it had nothing to do with our lives “







Leonardo DicaprioActor, main protagonist in ‘Don’t look up’





He also gets close to movies about the conspiracies that are so hot these days …

In fact, many of them, especially those made in the 60s and 70s, such as The last witness or The three days of the Condor I like them a lot, I find them very interesting. We wanted just that. Getting there from the openness about the climate crisis which is an overwhelming and depressing affair that spawns all sorts of conspiracy theories, but which, if you endow it with a comedy wrapper, dark as it may be, offers you a golden opportunity to get there. to the great public. As an activist and as a performer, for me it has been an opportunity that I could not ignore, encapsulated in this very precise moment, and perhaps I will be able to look back and think that we managed to provoke conversation and bring something real to change things in a specific direction. Very often I wonder if we reflect enough when looking for solutions, what would be correct in this or that case, in the face of very important challenges, or are we too caught up and distracted with our fast-paced modern world to do so. I think this is a brave, daring and up front movie. It puts our entire culture and how unskillful we often are in dealing with bad news in the mirror. I wonder if, as a species, with everything going on around us, we can evolve to truly focus on what is ultimately the single most important problem humanity has faced in the entire history of civilization.

Dr. Randall Mindy answers the phone with Kate Dibiasky, role played by Jennifer Lawrence Niko Tavernise / Netflix

Actors capable of any challenge

DiCaprio says several times that he had “the impression of working on a unique project.” And despite the covid, the film “has attracted many incredible actors to the film that I have been fortunate to interact with.” In addition to Lawrence, “with whom I developed a kind of paternal relationship in which we took care of each other, or Meryl, Jonah or Cate, Timohée Chalamet or Mark Rylance, for example, were also interested. It has been very exciting to come together with a real energy and interest in wanting to tell a story worth committing to. The working atmosphere was incredible, everyone was so different, unleashing their talents, delving into their characters even though they weren’t long… It seemed that we were capable of anything ”. DiCaprio has special words for Lawrence: “I’ve always wanted to work with Jen; She is one of the most talented women I know and an exceptional actress. This heads up has been great and always has a joke on point, even if the characters are uncomfortable about what is happening to them. He is very skilled at improvising, which is something our director has encouraged, because he believes in the ability of actors to take a scene in the right direction ”.

The satire on the reaction of the politicians in command to a world crisis is devastating …

Well, they take it as a joke. As if it were just another problem, which leaves scientists totally shocked because they cannot understand this frivolity and they react with enormous anxiety and panic. And then, although eventually they begin to understand the magnitude of the problem, they decide to ignore it because it does not suit them, it is not on their political agenda at the moment and they begin to articulate the probability that the apocalypse really does arrive, in percentages, as if they could negotiate with the future as the super powerful beings they think they are. Well, experience shows us that some people in the political class might react like this, denying the facts and the truth, to worry about the midterm elections and popularity ratings. I was delighted to meet again with Meryl Streep, who plays an absolutely populist president of the United States. We worked together when I was 18 in Marvin’s room and she was performing a beautiful and utterly heartbreaking monologue. Witnessing her mastery as an actress was then a real gift and now placing her in the Oval Office, along with a comedian like Jonah Hill who kept us all on the alert because he continually improvised when it came to giving life to the president’s son who, is, to At the same time, his chief of staff, was very funny and inspiring. And they really nailed their characters and portrayed them as completely unhinged and utterly unreliable leaders.

Meryl Streep plays a president of the United States (Janie Orlean) succeeds in her role as the unreliable leader of a world power Niko Tavernise / Netflix

Neither the media, nor the social networks are free.

Well, we all know the role that each other has been awarded in all these matters of global impact. It is very frustrating to see renowned climate scientists on television sets, who, when placed in front of the cameras to talk about the catastrophic effects of the climate crisis, they do so trying not to politicize the issue so as not to generate rejection in that regard. but trying to articulate his account of the events in the best possible way so that the spectators listen to him, valuing his interest and importance, which, often, is very difficult because many do not pay attention and prefer to give free rein to their opinions and supposed “truths” in the networks. So when, in the movie, the scientists decide to go red and ultimately break this news out to the world on their own on television, which is against the law, they also do not do well at all. The presenters take them as a joke and take all the iron out of the matter. By the way, I don’t know how long Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry would be rehearsing to play them, but it seemed like they’d been driving home mornings their whole lives.

Read also

With a career as outstanding as yours and, at the same time, so diverse… Is it difficult for you to find characters that highlight your differences with the previous ones?

The truth is that this doctor and scientist is unprecedented in my career. This astronomer who is not high level, but is in the right place at the right time, when the student in charge discovers that the comet is making its way towards Earth and the two begin to do calculations quickly and see each other in The attempt to notify the government that we are practically doomed, unless we take immediate action, is very different from anything I have had a chance to interpret. He’s kind of a heroic anti-hero with anxiety attacks included. There was a lot at stake here and I knew that it had to be part of this film, because what it raises seems extremely important to me. And on the other hand, I admire Adam McKay a lot from his first comedies like The reporter or Brothers by balls, until his last works as The vice of power. He is a master at tackling incredibly complex political issues such as corruption, the climate or health crisis, with a comical tone, but in many cases intelligent and dark. The sarcastic and genuinely funny look at who we are as a species that he proposes is something that, as an actor, I can’t afford to pass up.

The sarcastic and funny look at what we are as a species that McKay proposes is something that, as an actor, I cannot allow myself to pass up “

The two scientists pose the catastrophe facing the Earth in the oval office of the White House Niko Tavernise / Netflix

There’s a lot of talk about how actors train for the challenges of an action movie, but how do you prepare for a role as an astronomer in distress?

Well, as everyone knows, I have talked endlessly with many climate scientists, but thanks to the astronomer Amy Mainzer, with whom I prepared the paper, I discovered the parallels in the way of articulating thoughts between ones and the others. Basically, he structured for me a guide in the purest Carl Sagan style on what astronomy is, what it means to work in that field, what this science seeks and the importance of all this for my character. So we talk a lot, although due to the covid restrictions not as much as I would have liked. And, for the rest, I had to put into play the ability to interact with the characteristics of different characters.