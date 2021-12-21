Volkswagen Nivus 2022, price in Mexico: Features and photos

The Volkswagen nivus It has been one of the most anticipated models of the brand in Mexico this year, and the moment of its launch has finally arrived. It’s a B-SUV with an athletic silhouette – coupe-inspired, VW says – powered by a turbo engine and loaded with technology to complement the T-Cross offering. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and prices in Mexico.

On video

The Volkswagen nivus It can be considered a twin of the T-Cross. Both were developed from the MQB A0 platform, they are manufactured in Brazil and have a similar size; At 4.26 meters long, Nivus is only 67mm longer than T-Cross.

The most important difference is in the design. While T-Cross pursues the traditional silhouette of an SUV, Nivus explores new shapes through a sloping medallion, tighter lines, and an overall stronger personality. It comes to Mexico with LED headlights, 17 “aluminum wheels and the option of a Black package, where wheels, roof and some decorative inserts are black. This package is only available in Moonstone Gray and Sunset Red body colors.

The equipment Of the two available versions (Highline and Black) it is the same. Both go straight to the top of the range: reverse camera, automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, smart key, VW Play infotainment with 10 “display, fully digital instrument panel, wireless charger, electrochromic rear view mirror, headlights. Automatic power-on LED and rain sensor.

The offer of security it is also quite complete. The Volkswagen Nivus has six airbags, active front headers, four-wheel ABS disc brakes, electronic stability control and some driving assistancesuch as Forward Collision Alert with autonomous emergency brake and adaptive cruise control.

Now, as regards mechanics, the Volkswagen nivus comes to Mexico under a single configuration: a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine, capable of generating 114 hp and 147 lb.-ft., sent to the front axle via a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The brand reports a consumption of 14.1 km / l in the city and 18.5 km / l on the highway.

The Volkswagen Nivus price in Mexico starts at 452,089 pesos. Among its main competitors are some versions of Peugeot 2008, SEAT Arona, Suzuki Vitara, KIA Seltos and Renault Captur.

Volkswagen Nivus: Prices in Mexico

Nivus Highline 452,089 pesos Nivus Black 462,089 pesos

Nivus Highline

114-hp, 147-lb-ft 1.0 TSI engine

Six-speed Tiptronic transmission

ABS brakes with four-wheel disc

Hill start assistant

Electronic differential lock

Electronic stability control

Six airbags

Active headlands

Tire pressure monitor

Forward collision alert with autonomous emergency brake

Adaptive cruise control

Reverse camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Automatic climate control

LED headlights with automatic ignition

Rain sensor

Electrochromic rear view mirror

Electrically folding side mirrors

Smart key

Wireless charger for phones

Infotainment VW Play with 10 “screen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless) compatibility

Digital instrument cluster

Volkswagen We Connect Go

Synthetic leather upholstery

Shift paddles at the wheel

17 “aluminum wheels

Nivus Black

Add on Highline:

17 “aluminum wheels in gloss black finish

Black roof rails ”

Matte black rear bumper ‘

Black bottom moldings’

Roof in black color

‘Varies depending on the body color chosen