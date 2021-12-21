Volkswagen Nivus 2022, price in Mexico: Features and photos
The Volkswagen nivus It has been one of the most anticipated models of the brand in Mexico this year, and the moment of its launch has finally arrived. It’s a B-SUV with an athletic silhouette – coupe-inspired, VW says – powered by a turbo engine and loaded with technology to complement the T-Cross offering. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and prices in Mexico.
The Volkswagen nivus It can be considered a twin of the T-Cross. Both were developed from the MQB A0 platform, they are manufactured in Brazil and have a similar size; At 4.26 meters long, Nivus is only 67mm longer than T-Cross.
The most important difference is in the design. While T-Cross pursues the traditional silhouette of an SUV, Nivus explores new shapes through a sloping medallion, tighter lines, and an overall stronger personality. It comes to Mexico with LED headlights, 17 “aluminum wheels and the option of a Black package, where wheels, roof and some decorative inserts are black. This package is only available in Moonstone Gray and Sunset Red body colors.
The equipment Of the two available versions (Highline and Black) it is the same. Both go straight to the top of the range: reverse camera, automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, smart key, VW Play infotainment with 10 “display, fully digital instrument panel, wireless charger, electrochromic rear view mirror, headlights. Automatic power-on LED and rain sensor.
The offer of security it is also quite complete. The Volkswagen Nivus has six airbags, active front headers, four-wheel ABS disc brakes, electronic stability control and some driving assistancesuch as Forward Collision Alert with autonomous emergency brake and adaptive cruise control.
Now, as regards mechanics, the Volkswagen nivus comes to Mexico under a single configuration: a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine, capable of generating 114 hp and 147 lb.-ft., sent to the front axle via a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The brand reports a consumption of 14.1 km / l in the city and 18.5 km / l on the highway.
The Volkswagen Nivus price in Mexico starts at 452,089 pesos. Among its main competitors are some versions of Peugeot 2008, SEAT Arona, Suzuki Vitara, KIA Seltos and Renault Captur.
Volkswagen Nivus: Prices in Mexico
Nivus Highline
452,089 pesos
Nivus Black
462,089 pesos
Nivus Highline
- 114-hp, 147-lb-ft 1.0 TSI engine
- Six-speed Tiptronic transmission
- ABS brakes with four-wheel disc
- Hill start assistant
- Electronic differential lock
- Electronic stability control
- Six airbags
- Active headlands
- Tire pressure monitor
- Forward collision alert with autonomous emergency brake
- Adaptive cruise control
- Reverse camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Automatic climate control
- LED headlights with automatic ignition
- Rain sensor
- Electrochromic rear view mirror
- Electrically folding side mirrors
- Smart key
- Wireless charger for phones
- Infotainment VW Play with 10 “screen
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless) compatibility
- Digital instrument cluster
- Volkswagen We Connect Go
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Shift paddles at the wheel
- 17 “aluminum wheels
Nivus Black
Add on Highline:
- 17 “aluminum wheels in gloss black finish
- Black roof rails ”
- Matte black rear bumper ‘
- Black bottom moldings’
- Roof in black color
‘Varies depending on the body color chosen