VIDEO: Jaime Camil gives details of when Thalía broke his heart

The Mexican actor, Jaime CamilHe was once again a guest on the ‘Golden Scorpion’ YouTube channel, where, as is customary, the presenter ends up bothering his guests; in addition to getting the odd confession. On this occasion, the actor ended up revealing how the break with a famous actress hurt him, thanks to the fact that they talked about past relationships.

The one who was a friend of Luis Miguel is currently married to the model Heidi Balvanera, but that does not mean that prior to her she had not had courtships with some famous women, as was the case with Thalía, but to tell this story she had to do it in a special way, since instead of doing “Scorpion at the wheel” in a Montiel car they did it on a boat in Santa Monica, California.

As it was expected, Alex Montiel was in charge of asking the uncomfortable question about the relationship he had with the now wife of Tommy Mottola. The ‘Golden Scorpion’ first asked him if he had had an affair with Thalía and then talked about it.

“Of course, Thalía is very pretty, she is adored, I really like her … she is a very good mother”Camil said before giving more details about the relationship he had with the famous.

In Jaime’s story it would have been clear that it was when they were very young, but that does not imply that they cannot break someone’s heart, a situation that ended up happening with the protagonist of “Ugly Betty”, since despite having lasted a year on average, he ended up hurting.

“Of course, of course, when you have a beautiful relationship and it ends with x’s or z’s, of course it hurts. They are cycles of life that end “Balvanera’s husband told Montiel’s cameras.

After said statement, the “Scorpion” insisted on the issue, so Jaime was a bit annoyed and ended up telling him “Don’t you understand that I don’t want to talk about the fucking subject, you bastard; mother “, with which he finished talking about the relationship.

Camil also decided to break the silence about his friendship with Luis Miguel and revealed the true reason for their separation.

“It was a life cycle that ended and that’s it”were the words of Jaime Camil, who at the same time ruled out that the interpreter of “Under the table” received more affection from his father. But nevertheless, He acknowledged that Luis Miguel brought down the girlfriends to all of them, for the simple fact of being who he is, this because of the supposed love triangle between the two of them and Sofía Vergara.

“I haven’t talked to him in years and, in second grade, I have no idea (if Luis Miguel is dead). I don’t think he’s dead, the net“, Was his response to the questioning about the urban legend that the Sun lost his life and was replaced by a double actor.

