VIDEO. At 20 years old! Galilea Montijo looks unrecognizable as a beauty queen

In social networks, a 1993 video circulates where the presenter appears after having won the “La chica TV” contest.

Galilea Montijo is one of the most beloved television conductors in Mexico. At 48, the actress has also won the affection of the public since she began her career at the age of 20, when she became known in various beauty pageant programs and reigns.

A few days ago, on social networks, an interview that Gali gave when she won the contest for “La chica TV”, at the age of 20, went viral.

It was on Twitter where a recording was broadcast where Montijo is interviewed by Shanik Berman after winning the contest in 1993. In the video you can see a young star who, with a smile, answers the questions.

After the distribution of the short, many of his followers affirmed that the presenter of “Hoy” looked unrecognizable, that now she looked much better, while others defended her beauty.

Video: Image of an illustrative and non-commercial nature / https: //twitter.com/VideosVirales69/status/1472302307509370883

There is no doubt that despite the scandals, Galilea has managed to develop a career on the rise, where her fans see her as a reference in the world of entertainment, and she is also considered one of the highest paid celebrities on the small screen.