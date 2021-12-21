Vicente Fox accuses AMLO of being the biggest liar

Mexico.- Appealing to the title of José Martínez’s column this Friday called “THE GREATEST LIAR IN THE WORLD” in reference to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the former president Vicente Fox Quesada assured that it is “the pure reality”.

Through your official account Twitter, Fox Quesada declared himself “speechless” by admitting that by calling President López Obrador the “world’s greatest liar”, the columnist of RELEVANT MX, José Martínez, is right to be “the pure reality.”

In relation to the column shared by the former federal president, Martínez takes a trip through some of the most famous statements that the current head of the Federal Executive Power has made at the time and that, to date, have only turned out to be lies.

Martínez, relying on the data published by the SPIN Consultant, points out that until September, President López Obrador had said more than 61 thousand lies or claims that are unsupported.

In this sense, the columnist emphasized that the biggest lie that the founder of the National Regeneration Movement has told is to affirm that “ended corruption“, for which he has repeatedly produced a white handkerchief emphasizing the supposed achievement.

Likewise, the RELEVANTE MX columnist assured that not even his collaborators believe in what López Obrador says, recalling that in almost three years of government, there have been more than 30 changes in his cabinet.

“The lies, the” other data “, have been enough to abandon the ship of the fourth transformation. Carlos Urzúa, the first Secretary of the Treasury resigned and became a fierce critic of President Obrador’s public policies. And how Urzúa did it Alfonso Romo, Julio Scherer Ibarra and Javier Jiménez Espriú did before, “he said.

In his writing, José Martínez also recalls some of the promises that AMLO has made for years, and even until recently; among them the growth of the Mexican economy, to the point of turning the nation into a “world power”, as well as the non-increase in gasoline and the creation of millions of jobs. However, none of this has been fulfilled and, on the contrary, now even the Tax Administration Service (SAT) is going to force people over 18 years of age to register with the Federal Taxpayers Registry (RFC).