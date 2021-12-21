use Xbox Series dev kits for a tournament

Several technology companies and industry analysts estimate that the lack of chips will continue until 2023.

Halo Infinite is here: the wait to live the new adventure of the Master Chief, but these last few months have put the patience of the players to the test. Luckily, we have been able to liven up the passage of time with a multiplayer that has appeared by surprise and the expectations for a tournament that sold out at the end of September. However, and although the experience is leaving us very good impressions, it seems that Microsoft continues to suffer from a significant problem: the shortage of consoles.

The shortage in the global supply chain is realTahir hasandjekicThis dilemma has not been made patent only by the lack of Xbox Series in stores, because now it also impacts at events by Halo Infinite. The tournament we were talking about in the previous paragraph was held last weekend, and it seems that it has done it in a way something unusual. Because, although Xbox Series were necessary to carry out this championship, the shortage of consoles has affected even Microsoft itself.

Therefore, the leader of esports and audience of Halo at Microsoft and 343 Industries, Tahir Hasandjekic, advised players that they would participate in the tournament with Xbox Series X development kits. “They are functionally identical and will operate in” retail “mode so it’s exactly the same experienceThey just look a little different, “explains the professional on Twitter.

And it is Hasandjekic himself who remembers the cause of this situation: “Why? The shortage in the global supply chain is real“At the end of the day, several companies have warned that this scenario will continue to affect the technology sector until 2023, so there are still a few months left for the sale of next-generation consoles to adopt a normal rhythm. Until then, we can continue polishing our skills in Halo Infinite multiplayer, as it will continue to amaze fans with various game modes, although some have already come to light.

