Update WhatsApp now to avoid a serious vulnerability

As soon as you can, update WhatsApp to avoid problems due to a vulnerability recently detected that can lead to an incident on your mobile to the point of blocking it since it generates a procedure in the terminal that can take it to that state.

It is important that you have WhatsApp updated to the latest version if you have an Android mobile and use the messaging app on a mobile with that operating system. Yes OK the vulnerability only affects Android, also keep the iOS app updated.

This vulnerability causes that from a malicious image that the user could receive, when trying to open it a whole process is triggered that corrupts the memory of the mobile (a buffer overflow) that could freeze the device to the point of not being able to use it.

This it can affect your entire phone and compromise your data, so the security hole is critical enough to proceed with the WhatsApp update as soon as you can, which would be solved by installing the latest version available.

This is how the INCIBE alerts you, precisely because of what it causes, it is vitally important to update WhatsApp, especially if you have WhatsApp 2.21.22.7 or the same version of WhatsApp Business because the bug also affects the business version of the app.

Anyway, you probably already have WhatsApp in its latest version because we already recommended this past weekend to install WhatsApp 2.21.24.22, a version that should correct the error and that also includes a series of small news.

This shows once again that it is advisable to keep WhatsApp and other types of applications always updated, to avoid that the vulnerabilities can give us a scare and to enjoy the possible news and performance improvements.

You can check for yourself if you have WhatsApp 2.21.22.7 or the same version of WhatsApp Business, if so, do not delay in updating from Google Play Store to correct the WhatsApp vulnerability 2.21.22.7, it will take you just a minute between downloading and installing the app.

WhatsApp for iOS with problems: this is what happens